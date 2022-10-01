Michael Coulson levelled for Boro in the second half

The visitors made a flying start, going ahead in the third minute, when Will Hayhurst sent over a low cross from the left, and Tom Peers turned and fired into the bottom left corner.

Boro’s first attack saw Will Thornton flick a back-header towards the keeper from a long-throw into the box from Ash Jackson, then Michael Coulson laid-off to Lewis Maloney, who shot narrowly past the post.

Curzon created a couple of chances, Peers having a shot blocked by Kieran Weledji, and Boro keeper Joe Cracknell saved at the feet of the onrushing Ryan Hall.

The equaliser came on 19 minutes, when Ryan Watson floated over a free kick from the right, Simon Heslop headed on, and Weledji smashed his shot past the keeper, then soon after, Coulson's header from another Watson cross, was deflected wide by Curzon skipper Craig Mahon.

Shortly before the interval, Josh Hancock curled a 20-yard free-kick over Boro's four-man wall, and inches over the bar.

Both sides had goal attempts early in the second half, Connor Dimaio fired over for Curzon, and Coulson shot wide for Boro, before the visitors went 2-1 up in the 55th minute.

Hancock played a low ball into the goalmouth, for the predatory Peers to fire home his second goal of the match.

Boro battled back, with Dom Tear having a volley charged down, then Maloney, in his 50th competitive Boro appearance, had a fierce volley superbly tipped over by keeper Chris Renshaw on the hour.

Coulson was twice hauled down by defenders, unseen by the referee, before he glanced a header wide from a Simon Heslop cross, but the referee did spot a foul on Coulson, when he raced onto a ball into the box from Tear, and was clipped from behind, before getting up to drive the spot-kick straight down the middle to make it 2-2 on 64 minutes.

Curzon looked dangerous going forward, and a flowing move involving Hancock, Peers and Hall was ended by Will Thornton's timely tackle on Hall as he raced clear. Boro then conjured up their best move of the game on 72 minutes. Maloney sprayed a great ball out to Dan Bramall on the left, and he surged forward, beat two defenders and curled his shot narrowly wide of the far post.

Soon after, Bramall again shot inches wide, then a through-ball from Luca Colville sent Weledji through on goal, but keeper Renshaw smothered his shot.

A comical moment saw two Curzon players collide after going for the same ball, both fell to the ground, and the referee awarded them a free kick.

The final ten minutes were rather scrappy, but Boro almost grabbed a stoppage time winner, when Maloney sent over a corner from the left into a crowded goalmouth and Bailey Gooda headed against the bar.

A draw was probably a fair result, and the sides now face a third meeting in the space of eight days in the replay.

BORO- Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Tear, Watson (Bramall 61), Coulson, Heslop (Glynn 61), Colville

CURZON ASHTON- Renshaw, Hampson, Poscha, Matthews, Dimaio (Walker 80), Hall (Hobson 67), Peers, Hancock, Hayhurst, Mahon, Barton

REFEREE- Will Davis

GOALS- BORO- Kieran Weledji 19, Michael Coulson 64(pen)

CURZON ASHTON- Tom Peers 3, 55

YELLOW CARDS- BORO- Kieran Weledji

CURZON ASHTON- Devon Matthews

BORO MAN OF MATCH- Kieran Weledji