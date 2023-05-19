Attacking midfielder Alex Purver signs for Scarborough Athletic
Scarborough Athletic have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Alex Purver.
A statement from the club said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm the signing of attacking midfielder, Alex Purver.
“Purver, who has enjoyed a successful two-year period with Darlington, under Alun Armstrong, recently picked up both Players’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season awards with the club. However Jonathan Greening has been able to lure Alex to the seaside this summer.
“The West Yorkshire-based midfielder, who worked with Greening and Ingham at i2i, is now coaching with Leeds United, where he started his playing career in their Academy, making his way up to captain the Under-21s, before moving on to Guiseley and latterly spending some time abroad in Sweden before returning to his homeland in late 2020.
"Welcome to Scarborough, Alex!”
Greening added: "Alex is a player I’ve been after for a while so I’m delighted to have him onboard.
“He’s a centre midfielder who reads the game very well, disciplined in his position, can break up play but most importantly keep the ball for us. He is a great trainer and does everything right.
“He loves the game like I do and is a real student of the game, that’s why he’s coaching at Leeds United. I feel like he will add great experience and enthusiasm to our squad and drive the standards up even more in training and games
“Thanks to the Board of Directors for their on-going support.”
The 27-year-old, who impressed in games at the Flamingo Land Stadium, has signed an initial one-year deal with Boro, which is subject to National League and FA approval.