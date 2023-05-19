Alex Purver, in action for Guiseley v Nuneaton Town in 2018, has signed for Scarborough Athletic.

A statement from the club said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm the signing of attacking midfielder, Alex Purver.

“Purver, who has enjoyed a successful two-year period with Darlington, under Alun Armstrong, recently picked up both Players’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season awards with the club. However Jonathan Greening has been able to lure Alex to the seaside this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The West Yorkshire-based midfielder, who worked with Greening and Ingham at i2i, is now coaching with Leeds United, where he started his playing career in their Academy, making his way up to captain the Under-21s, before moving on to Guiseley and latterly spending some time abroad in Sweden before returning to his homeland in late 2020.

"Welcome to Scarborough, Alex!”

Greening added: "Alex is a player I’ve been after for a while so I’m delighted to have him onboard.

“He’s a centre midfielder who reads the game very well, disciplined in his position, can break up play but most importantly keep the ball for us. He is a great trainer and does everything right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He loves the game like I do and is a real student of the game, that’s why he’s coaching at Leeds United. I feel like he will add great experience and enthusiasm to our squad and drive the standards up even more in training and games

“Thanks to the Board of Directors for their on-going support.”