Ayton claimed a cup win at Itis Itis Rovers.

An early own goal put Ayton 1-0 up then Brad Marshall made it two before Itis Itis replied through their man of the match Sam Pickard.

Sixteen-year-old keeper Harry Pinder then made excellent saves before Eric Hall put Ayton 3-1 ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Rob Bowman goal and Marshall's second completed the scoring in a game Ayton dominated from start to finish.

Rosedale saw off Seamer in the Junior Cup quarter-finals

In the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup quarter-finals, Rosedale won 4-2 in their first-ever trip to Seamer.

Rosedale started strongly and got a goal after 10 minutes when James Kellett showed brilliant composure to cut back and then square to Josh Butler to finish from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Ward netted twice before half-time to give Seamer a 2-1 lead.

Rosedale started the second half brilliantly, Alastair Wilkinson setting up Tom Bell to level from close range.

Ayton claimed a 5-1 win at Itis Itis Rovers in the Harbour Cup.

Rosedale piled on the pressure and great work from Jonathan Seller and Butler led to Seamer scoring an own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosedale continued to pile the pressure on and Alastair Wilkinson nutmegged a defender, driving into the box before laying it back for Aiden Taylor to curl it in to the far corner from 15 yards to make it 4-2.

Seamer had many chances to get back into the cup-tie, including a goal-line clearance by Rosedale’s Louis Playle-Watson.