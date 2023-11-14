Ayton dig deep to see off visitors Slingsby 5-3 in Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy

Ayton battled hard for a 5-3 home win against Slingsby in the Newitts.com Beckett Football League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

Fishburn Park Academy, green kit, were unlucky to go out in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves on penalties

Jake Sands scored a hat-trick for the hosts. with Isaac Sands and Brad Marshall also on target for Ayton, writes Dan Lewis.

The Slingsby goalkeeper made several good saves to push the home team until the end.

Steve Walker opened the scoring for Slingsby, with Anthony Taylor and Martin Crick also on the scoresheet.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves earned a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win at home to Fishburn Park Academy after the scores were locked at 1-1.

After a goalless first half, Amotherby started strongly, good play by Kallum Leogue and Kian Stead set up Tom Clemit to fire in at the back post.

Park got their equaliser through sub Georgie Moon, but in the shootout one spot-kick was missed by Fishburn while all Amotherby’s takers slotted theirs away to win 5-3.

Goldsborough won 3-0 at Goal Sports.

Despite Boro being the better team the score was 0-0 until the 70th minute when Adam Entwistle slotted the first away.

Skipper Ben Watson got the second and Marlon Greaves sealed the win.

Another thriller saw visitors Rosedale win 8-7 on penalties at Lealholm Reserves after an action-packed 5-5 draw.

The Rosedale goals came from Dan Turnbull (2), Harvey Clacherty, Paul Allsopp and Ryan Hewison, Turnbull also missed a penalty to miss out on a hat-trick.

Shaun Spozio was man of the match for Rosedale.

Callum Ripley (2), Joshua Hodgson, Alfie Jackson and Elliot Naylor were the scorers for Lealholm, but Rosedale then went to win the penalty shootout 8-7.

Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton edged to a 2-1 win at Kirkdale.

Amotherby controlled much of the first half. A well-struck shot from Nathan Cross was well saved by keeper Josh Campbell-Carter, but he nor the defender could stop Ryan Gaughan smashing in from close range when a shot from top scorer Matthew Bean made its way towards the back post.

The second half was more Kirkdale’s game, and things certainly changed when marauding full-back Sam Flinton was forced off with an ankle injury early on.

Alex Gilleard, who replaced Jack Campbell-Carter, made an instant impact. His arrival gave them a different threat on the left, and he cut inside and struck the ball low into the corner.

A triple sub from Kirkdale saw Moss replace Dobson up top, Smith replace Pepler and a debut for new signing Harry Bowsher who replaced Hepton in the middle of the park.

Within minutes Moss found himself one on one with the keeper after a great ball from Gold but he dragged it wide.

Amotherby replaced Bean with George Peirson, but would go down to 10 men for a sin-bin. Kirkdale ramped up the pressure and forced a few saves out of Nick Lock. Galtrey looked to be making it 2-1 but put his chance wide.

Amotherby started to finally got themselves into the half late on after weathering an absolute barrage of chances.

From a blocked shot Liam Rapp looked to be getting his token screamer of the season if it wasn’t for another great save fromJosh Campbell-Carter.

This would end his stint in goal, as he swapped with Galtrey after picking up a hand injury.

A good bit of play, starting with centre-back Mathew Webster finding Josh Towse would ping a ball right over the top to Peirson, who on the outside of his boot bent it into the bottom corner away from Galtrey with virtually last kick of the game to progress to the last round.