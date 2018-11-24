Ayton knock big guns Filey out of Harbour Cup

An Ian Laing double helped second division Ayton to a shock 2-1 home win against top-flight Filey Town in the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup.

The in-form Laing put Ayton in front, and although Filey levelled the villagers went back in front thanks to Laing's second of the game.

Player-boss Sean Pinder, who was in goal for Ayton, said: "The whole back four of Joe Bradshaw, Howard Dickinson, Jaymaine White and Shane Cavanagh were brilliant and I pulled off a couple of saves.

Alec Coulson and his son Kieran scored a goal apiece as Edgehill surged to a 7-1 win at Kirkdale United.

Also on target for an Edgehill side without many of their first-team regulars, were Dan Jones, Frank Belt, Tyson Stubbings, Joe Gallagher and Liam Cooper.

Player-boss Steve Clegg also had a 10-minute cameo, while Joel Ramm excelled at centre-back but the man of the match was central midfielder Kieran Link.

Top-flight Itis Itis Rovers needed a second-half recovery to battle back for a 5-2 win at Division Two high-flyers Edgehill Reserves.

Goals from Josh Fergus and Callum Myers either side of a Curtis Rose effort made it 2-1 at the interval to Ricky Greening's side.

The turning point of the game was the arrival of player-boss on the pitch on the hour mark for Rovers, and shortly after he came on Barker set up Jack Ramos to head in the equaliser.

Barker also set up the next two goals for Rose, to complete his hat-trick and effectively seal the win for Rovers, Luke Jones adding a fifth.

Centre-back Ali Jones and central midfielder Liam Buglass sparkled for the victors.

Seamer Sports put on a sparkling display on their way to a 9-0 win at second division Eastfield Athletic, with man of the match Dean Craig and Rob Speight hitting a hat-trick apiece.

Danny Price also scored from the penalty spot, with Danny Kelly, Jamie Hartley also on target as the villagers turned on the style for the cup-tie.

It could have been double figures for Tommy Adams' rampant side, but Joe Tiffany smacked his penalty against the bar.

Dunc McDermott was the man of the match for the home side.

Scarborough FA Harbour Cup

Ayton 2-1 Filey Town; Eastfield Athletic 0-9 Seamer Sports; Edgehill Reserves 2-5 Itis Itis Rovers; Kirkdale United 1-7 Edgehill.