Ayton seal Beckett League Division One title glory after Bagby & Balk victory, Wombleton win Panasonic Cup final

Eric Hall hit a stunning eight goals as Ayton secured the newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One title with a 10-2 home win against a depleted Bagby & Balk side on Saturday afternoon.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 8th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Ayton FC won the Beckett League Division One title.Ayton FC won the Beckett League Division One title.
Jake Sands added a couple for the champions while Jake Bowes and Louis Chapman replied for the visitors, writes Andrew Stanton.The other action of the day saw games in the opening round of the end of season Marisa Cup.

Goldsborough beat Goal Sports 4-2, on target for the Whitby outfit were Damon Craig, Jack Bowden and a brace from Ben Watson.

Brad Cawkwell replied with two for the Scarborough-based club.

Ethan Chan scored both Heslerton goals from the penalty spot.Ethan Chan scored both Heslerton goals from the penalty spot.
Whitby Fishermen’s Academy lost 2-1 at home to Sinnington, Koby Little having put the hosts in front.

An exciting clash at Heslerton saw the hosts trail by two goals after only ten minutes as visitors Duncombe Park Reserves took the advantage.

Heslerton would go on to dominate the afternoon and force two penalties which Ethan Chan duly dispatched before the drama of a penalty shoot-out followed.On target from the spot for the hosts were Chan, Jack Burnett and Rob Ruston, with keeper Simon Clark producing an excellent stop from the Park keeper as Heslerton won 3-2.

Friday evening saw the top two of Division Two face each other in The Panasonic Cup Final, held at Kirkbymoorside Football Club, as Wombleton Wanderers took on rivals Valley FC.

With little between the two sides throughout the season it would be Wombleton that would lift the converted trophy with a goal in each half by Ryan and Jordan Rivis.