Ayton FC won the Beckett League Division One title.

Jake Sands added a couple for the champions while Jake Bowes and Louis Chapman replied for the visitors, writes Andrew Stanton.The other action of the day saw games in the opening round of the end of season Marisa Cup.

Goldsborough beat Goal Sports 4-2, on target for the Whitby outfit were Damon Craig, Jack Bowden and a brace from Ben Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Cawkwell replied with two for the Scarborough-based club.

Ethan Chan scored both Heslerton goals from the penalty spot.

Whitby Fishermen’s Academy lost 2-1 at home to Sinnington, Koby Little having put the hosts in front.

An exciting clash at Heslerton saw the hosts trail by two goals after only ten minutes as visitors Duncombe Park Reserves took the advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton would go on to dominate the afternoon and force two penalties which Ethan Chan duly dispatched before the drama of a penalty shoot-out followed.On target from the spot for the hosts were Chan, Jack Burnett and Rob Ruston, with keeper Simon Clark producing an excellent stop from the Park keeper as Heslerton won 3-2.

Friday evening saw the top two of Division Two face each other in The Panasonic Cup Final, held at Kirkbymoorside Football Club, as Wombleton Wanderers took on rivals Valley FC.