Ayton secure 2-0 win on the road at Beckett League Division 1 leaders Amotherby

Ayton won 2-0 at Beckett League leaders Amotherby & Swinton.

The first half was even and remained goalless, Martyn Woodliffe pulling off a good save, and George Peirson rattling the bar and the ball bouncing back out off the line for the home side, writes Keith Sales.

An incredible double save from Woodliffe for Amotherby, when Ayton had the home side under pressure and then as Amotherby took some control the Ayton keeper made a number of saves too.

Ayton took the lead on the hour mark with a free-kick glanced in at the back post by Brad Marshall.

Union Rovers earned a 1-1 draw against Thornton-le-Dale.

The visitors doubled their lead 10 minutes through Frankie Starkey.

The hosts were awarded a late penalty but it was blazed wide by Matthew Bean.Man of the Match winners were Ryan Gaughan (Amotherby) and Dan Marston (Ayton).

Second-placed Union Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by the improving Thornton-le-Dale.

On eight minutes Connor Leeks forced a decent save from the home keeper and Luke Bancroft following up saw his header go over. The home keeper made another good save on 10 minutes.

In the 70th minute Zac Lassiter scored a penalty to put Thornton ahead, but in injury-time Union were also awarded a spot-kick and converted to make it 1-1.

Luke Bancroft took Man of the Match at centre-back for Dale.

Third-placed Snainton won 2-1 at a depleted Bagby & Balk.

The hosts took the lead just before half-time through Ben Rushworth.

Jake Bowes then powered past the Snainton defence but rather than slot under the keeper went for the ‘Rabona’ instead narrowly missing.

Bagby had to make two changes at the break and Snainton came out firing.

A great header at the back post went past the sprawling Shane Bell in the Bagby goal for a fine, well deserved equaliser scored by Mike Webster.

The winning goal arrived in the closing minutes when a great cross by Liam Mintoft found man of the match Milner to score with a brilliant header.

Ryedale lost 2-1 at home to fifth-placed Kirkdale United.

The visitors took the lead in the second half, sub Brandon Smith set up Ryan Watson, who lifted the ball over the keeper. The lead didn't last long as Ryan Boyes levelled.

Kirkdale won it with a late Rob Galtrey penalty.

Man of the Match winners were Luke Shepherd (Ryedale) and Max Gold (Kirkdale Utd).

Rosedale drew 2-2 at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Rosedale went ahead when Matthew Bower headed in a Paul Allsopp long throw from close range. Kirkby equalised just before half-time through Chris Leedham.

After the break Rosedale regained the lead when Dave Wilkinson teed up Aiden Taylor to score a long range effort. Kirkby equalised with 15 seconds left with a second Leedham goal.