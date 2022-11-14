Ayton see off North Riding League Premier side Kader in County Cup cracker
Ayton claimed a superb 3-2 win against North Riding League Premier Division high-flyers Kader in the North Riding CFA County Cup.
Ayton could only muster a squad of 13 players for this cup clash, and lost their goalkeeper Joe Wright after just 20 minutes with Alex Glass coming on, he put in a great display.
Eric Hall, the Ayton man of the match, scored all three goals, and skipper Ian Laing was outstanding at the centre of defence.
Results for Saturday November 12
Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Round 2: Kirkdale Utd 5 Thornton le Dale 2, Goal Sports 2 Rosedale 5, Union Rovers 2 Snainton 2 – Union Rovers won 7-6 on penalties, Kirkby Res 3 Goldsborough 2, Bagby & Balk 7 Ryedale SC 1, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy 2 Wombleton Wanderers 3, Sinnington 3 Amotherby & Swinton 3 – Amotherby & Swinton won 4-2 on penalties..
Most Popular
League, Div 2: Duncombe Park Res 0 Amotherby & Swinton Res 3, Filey Town Res 1 The Valley 9, Heslerton 3 Rillington Rovers 3.
North Riding CFA, Saturday County Cup Round 2: Ayton 3 Kadar 2.
Soccer Fixtures for Saturday November 19 Kick off 2pm
Div 1: Ryedale SC v Amotherby & Swinton, Snainton v Union Rovers
Div 2: Amotherby & Swinton Res v Duncombe Park Res, Filey Town Res v Sinnington, The Valley v Goldsborough, Wombleton Wanderers v Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy
Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup Round 1: Rillington Rovers v Rosedale, Kirkby Res v Newlands Park, Heslerton v Scalby, Ayton v Fishburn Park Academy, Newby v Kirkdale Utd.