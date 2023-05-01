Ayton’s Beckett League title celebrations delayed by Thornton Dale defeat

Rob Ruston was man of the match for Heslerton in the 3-2 win at Filey.

On Saturday Rosedale beat visiting top four rivals Bagby & Balk 3-1.

On target for Rosedale were stalwart Tom Bell, Josh Butler and Dave Wilkinson as they continue a late surge for fourth place.

In Division Two, Wombleton Wanderers won 3-1 at Goldsborough, the hosts’ goal scored by Phil Spencer.

Tom Bell (yellow & black kit) goalscorer for Rosedale in their victory over Bagby & Balk

Third-placed Sinnington suffered a rare 4-1 defeat at home against Whitby Fishermen’s Academy.

Heslerton got off to the worst possible start in their trip to the coast as Filey Town Reserves found the net inside the first two minutes.

Heslerton would be level within 10 minutes though as the Filey keeper couldn’t prevent man of the match Rob Ruston’s effort going past him.

The visitors then piled on the pressure only for Filey to regain the lead just before the interval with a fine free-kick.

The second half saw Heslerton up the tempo with a Ruston shot handled in the box and Ethan Chan duly dispatched the spot-kick equaliser.

Heslerton then had a second penalty awarded, but Jordan Anderson’s effort from 12 yards shaved the outside of the post.

