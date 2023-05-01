News you can trust since 1882
Ayton’s Beckett League title celebrations delayed by Thornton Dale defeat

Friday evening saw Ayton’s Beckett League Division One title celebrations put on hold as visitors Thornton Dale produce a surprise 6-2 win.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Rob Ruston was man of the match for Heslerton in the 3-2 win at Filey.Rob Ruston was man of the match for Heslerton in the 3-2 win at Filey.
On Saturday Rosedale beat visiting top four rivals Bagby & Balk 3-1.

On target for Rosedale were stalwart Tom Bell, Josh Butler and Dave Wilkinson as they continue a late surge for fourth place.

In Division Two, Wombleton Wanderers won 3-1 at Goldsborough, the hosts’ goal scored by Phil Spencer.

Tom Bell (yellow & black kit) goalscorer for Rosedale in their victory over Bagby & BalkTom Bell (yellow & black kit) goalscorer for Rosedale in their victory over Bagby & Balk
Third-placed Sinnington suffered a rare 4-1 defeat at home against Whitby Fishermen’s Academy.

Heslerton got off to the worst possible start in their trip to the coast as Filey Town Reserves found the net inside the first two minutes.

Heslerton would be level within 10 minutes though as the Filey keeper couldn’t prevent man of the match Rob Ruston’s effort going past him.

The visitors then piled on the pressure only for Filey to regain the lead just before the interval with a fine free-kick.

The second half saw Heslerton up the tempo with a Ruston shot handled in the box and Ethan Chan duly dispatched the spot-kick equaliser.

Heslerton then had a second penalty awarded, but Jordan Anderson’s effort from 12 yards shaved the outside of the post.

On 77 minutes the decider arrived as more Heslerton pressure paid off. Josh Wade pounced on a loose ball from 20 yards, took a touch then sent a fine effort over the crowded Filey box and into the top right hand corner of the net.

