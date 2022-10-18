Ayton's next generation of footballers net top support from County Councillor David Jeffels

Ayton's next generation of footballers receive help from County Councillor David Jeffels

County Councillor Jeffels has given Ayton Athletic Juniors football team £500 for the purchase of a much needed new goal-net and state of the art footballs.

He said: ”It’s great that there is so much enthusiasm among our local youngsters, wanting to play.

"There’s currently around 100 wanting to sign up and thanks to the dedication and skills of coach Sean Pinder the future of the local football teams looks assured for many years.

"Thanks too to the youngsters’ families and friends for their support and work in helping to keep our youngsters healthy and developing their self confidence and football

"However it would be great to see some girls coming forward to play especially with the big interest now in women’s football.”

Coach Pinder said: “Myself and everyone involved with the Ayton club are very grateful for David’s help and support.”

Ayton Athletic Under-13s claimed a superb 6-1 win on the road at Sleights in the Scarborough and District Minor League last Sunday.

Lee Cappleman scored a hat-trick for Ayton, with Alfie Pearson, Kien Boulten and Sasha Sobol also getting on the scoresheet.

Cappleman got the man of the match award for a very good performance up front, while Tyler Cross had a very good match at centre-back.