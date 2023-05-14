Bailey Gooda has signed a new deal with Boro for next season.

A club statement said: “The defender, who is responsible for the club's boom box, picked up all the major awards in the 2021/22 End of Season Awards and has since gone on to prove himself as a more than capable National League North defender in our debut season.

"Since joining the club in our homecoming season of 2017/18, Bailey has been ever-present with the exception of one season spent at Matlock Town. Bailey has been integral in the club's success, which has included two promotions and multiple North Riding Senior Cup wins.

"Bailey has big plans for Boro and wants to see the club progress.”