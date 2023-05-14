News you can trust since 1882
Bailey Gooda signs new deal with Scarborough Athletic for 2023-24

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed that Bailey Gooda has signed an initial one-year improved deal with the Seadogs.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th May 2023, 18:45 BST- 1 min read
Bailey Gooda has signed a new deal with Boro for next season.Bailey Gooda has signed a new deal with Boro for next season.
Bailey Gooda has signed a new deal with Boro for next season.

A club statement said: “The defender, who is responsible for the club's boom box, picked up all the major awards in the 2021/22 End of Season Awards and has since gone on to prove himself as a more than capable National League North defender in our debut season.

"Since joining the club in our homecoming season of 2017/18, Bailey has been ever-present with the exception of one season spent at Matlock Town. Bailey has been integral in the club's success, which has included two promotions and multiple North Riding Senior Cup wins.

"Bailey has big plans for Boro and wants to see the club progress.”

Gooda joins skipper Michael Coulson, Luca Colville, Lewis Maloney and Dom Tear in pledging their future to the Seadogs for their second season in the National League North.

