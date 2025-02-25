Bailey signs off in style as Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s edge five-goal thriller at Brooklyn

Scarborough Ladies earned a superb 3-2 win at Brooklyn.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s carried on their resurgent form with a superb 3-2 win on the road at Brooklyn in the City of York Girls Football League on Saturday.​

Playing with the strong wind behind them and downhill at the Malton School pitch, the visitors started strongly, playing some excellent football.

They opened the scoring on the 20-minute mark when defender Bailey Orrells, captaining the team in her final game for the club, timed her run to perfection to fire home Lucy Webster’s inch-perfect corner into the bottom left-hand corner of the Brooklyn net.

Boro continued to pile on the pressure and doubled their lead when Ellie-Mae Bloomfield passed to Ruby Birley, who chipped the Brooklyn keeper from 25 yards to give the away side a deserved two-goal lead.

They were unable to take this advantage into the second half as in the dying moments of the half Brooklyn scored despite the home player being stood five yards offside, but the Boro team kept their heads up to stay in front until the interval.

In the second half it was clear the wind was causing Boro issues but the visiting defence was resolute and solid.

But the pressure finally told around the hour mark as Brooklyn broke through on the right wing to slot a low shot past keeper Brooke Mason.

Boro then dug deep and fought hard until at 75 minutes a through-ball from Evie Dowsland was touched on by Webster to Lily Parker who slotted the ball home making it 3-2 and the visitors managed to see this through to the end of the game.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-Eights excelled in their first ever game against Brooklyn Under-Nines

Every one of our girls deserved girl of the game but Orrells was a clear captain and leader, great defending alongside keeping the back four organised and a great goal in her final game for us.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-Eights played their maiden fixture against Brooklyn FC Under-Nines.

It was an overall evenly-matched game, with both sides creating plenty of chances.

Mollie Battle set the tone of Scarborough Ladies’ performance applying pressure to the Brooklyn defence from start.

A fantastic solo effort from Bella Cooper, taking the ball past a number of Brooklyn players and smashing it in the bottom corner got the Scarborough Ladies goal tally up and running.

Great team play through the match and link ups between Georgia McKenna-Bland, Tilly Topham and Maimoonah Shah in the middle of the park kept creating chances for Scarborough Ladies as the team worked tirelessly defensively.

Robyn Yorke and Lois Little in the Scarborough Ladies defence kept Brooklyn at bay as they pilled the pressure on in the later stages of the game with Freya Bruce making a number of great saves in goal.

A great game played by both sides, with Brooklyn FC edging it at the end.

Thanks go to the Scarborough LFC team’s sponsors for helping to get the girls’ matchday kits and training kits: Carers Plus Yorkshire, Flamingo Bay Scarborough, The Famous Chip Pan and Peter Wannop Surfacing Ltd.