Baker nets double as Bridlington Rovers Pandas climb to second spot after home win against Bransholme

Bridlington Rovers Pandas skipper Josh Garbutt scores from the spot.

The win lifted Pandas three points above Bransholme into second, although the latter do have three games in hand.

It was a scrappy first half, with neither side getting a foothold in the game. The referee held his patience after dishing out a string of yellow cards to the away side in an ill-tempered goalless first period.

Pandas started the second half off in bright fashion and dominated early in the second half, resulting in a superb opening goal, a great cross from the left for Joey Baker to fire in at the near post.

Brid Rovers Pandas are closed down by the visitors. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A Bransholme red card left them with an uphill task, as the Pandas took control with two well-taken goals, one from Baker and one from Jamie Walker and a Josh Garbutt penalty in the last 10 minutes for a convincing win.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “We’re delighted with the performance against an aggressive, intimidating side, some outstanding performances but it was a real squad effort. We were really happy to right a wrong from earlier in the season.”

The Pandas head to Wheldrake in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup quarter-finals this Saturday.

Bridlington Spa’s Division Two promotion hopes were dented as they netted a late 2-2 draw at AFC Skirlaugh.

Club De Bransholme and Brid Rovers Pandas battle it out.

Goals in the final 20 minutes from Olly Brown and Ryan Petre secured what may turn out to be a key point for Spa, who head to the same opponents in the Junior Country Cup this Saturday.

Leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau were handed a win by Hull United Development to boost their title bid, and they are in Junior Country Cup action at home to Wilberfoss this weekend.

Brid Rovers earned a 3-1 Division One win at Elloughton Blackburn U23 thanks to goals from Leo Adams, Kane Robinson and Zak Williamson.

Josh Wilkins hit a brace as Flamborough stayed on track for a Division Three title push with a 5-1 win at Leven.

A Pandas player brings the ball clear of the visitors.

James Hodgson, Jack Almond and William Hodgson sealed a win for Boro, who are at Gilberdyke Phoenix in the Junior Country Cup this week.