Scarborough Ladies FC reports (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

In spite of the conditions both teams played some fantastic football.

Scarborough started very strong playing with the wind, but Wigginton held strong with some fantastic defensive work.

Boro managed to break the deadlock deep into the first half when Isla Jones burst down the left wing swinging a ball into Lillie Mae Bayes and tapped in for the only goal of the game.

Scarborough Ladies FC U12s Whites battled back for a 2-2 draw at Bishopthorpe

Scarborough battled in the second half with a fine defensive display and some fantastic play from girl of the game Bella Shaw.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites drew 2-2 at Bishopthorpe.

The visitors made a bright start but it was the hosts who took the lead following a corner that wasn’t cleared and finished by their striker.

Bishopthorpe doubled their lead following a breakaway and their striker slotted home following some sustained pressure by Scarborough.

Just before half-time Scarborough thought they had pulled a goal back, when Matilda-Annie Jordan played a great through ball to Lacey-May O’Hara to race clear and finished past the keeper only for it to be ruled out for offside.

In the second half Scarborough dug in deep and piled the pressure on Bishopthorpe and took a while to break down a resolute defence and some great goalkeeping.

Finally the pressure told and some fine play in midfield found O’Hara who charged through to finish with a great strike into the bottom corner. And Scarborough didn’t rest there.

With game running into the final minutes Scarborough created chance after chance with shots from O’Hara, Sophie Overfield, Chloe Mcarthur and Anna Donbavand but it was finally Molly Lassey who managed to grab the equalise. After the ball fell to her on the edge of the area she fired a low shot into the far corner.

This was no more than the girls deserved showing true character and not giving up.