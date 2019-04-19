Beck sparkles as Cayton sink Angel Reserves to win Goalsports Trophy final

Tyler Beck sparkled as Cayton battled back from a goal down to beat Sunday League Division Two champions Angel Reserves 3-1 in the Goal Sports Trophy final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The opening exchanges of the final were hard-fought with few clear-cut chances, the best chance of the opening 15 minutes seeing Matty Forsyth beat his man on the right and fire narrowly over the Cayton goal.

Angel opened the scoring on 20 minutes from the penalty spot through Benny Davis, awarded after a push on left-winger Regan Hewitt, spotted by assistant referee John Chalk and prompting ref Bill Pashby to point to the spot.

Less than a minute later the Cayton keeper Luke Chambers and his defence twice were forced into last-gasp clearances after fine corners from the impressive Ryan Somers.

The latter fired over after fine play from Marcus Mockridge and Davis 10 minutes before the break.

Fine play down Cayton's left then set Tyler Beck free but the Angel keeper Corey Towell bravely dived at the striker's feet to keep the striker's effort out.

Davis had a chance to double the lead for Angel before the break, but he skewed his shot wide of the goal.

Cayton started the second half very strongly and Beck began to cause problems down the right, but fine defending from Angel kept them a goal in front.

The Cayton pressure finally took its toll when they levelled on the hour mark through Ste Molloy, who slotted in from close-range after Towell dropped the ball after a long free-kick.

Hewitt then broke free for Angel but shot into the side netting with only Chambers to beat.

In the 68th minute Towell pulled off a great point blank save to deny Holden's header from a corner.

Fourteen minutes from time Cayton claimed the lead through a close range finish from Dave Barber after a thumping 25-yard shot from Harry Holden cannoned back off the bar.

Angel thought they had levelled two minutes from time but it was ruled off for offside, Somers was sent for a second yellow in the aftermath.

Beck made sure of the win with a superb goal in the closing moments, racing from halfway before rounding Towell and slotting home.