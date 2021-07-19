BECKETT 2, 3 & 4: Centurion Chris Hurworth sparkles for leaders Fylingdales

Fylingdales CC

Tom Shrimpton led the way with the ball for the visitors with 3-46, while Taylor Humble, Mark Estill and Hurworth bagged a couple of wickets apiece.

The hosts looked to be heading for trouble at 55-6, but a 92-run seventh-wicket stand between Chris Pickering (51) and Anthony Clarkson (46) helped them to 167 all out.

Hurworth then took centre stage with the bat, smashing the ball to all parts as he hit 117no from just 70 balls, including 22 fours and a couple of sixes, sharing an unbroken third-wicket stand of 159, after ‘Dales had slumped to 9-2, with Robbie Huworth, who made 29no from 55 deliveries.

Ebberston 2nds remain second after their three-wicket victory at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Scott Wardman top-scored with 33, Charlie Revis adding 25no, Tom Poor 25 and Ethon Pashby 24 as the visitors posted 168-9.

Rich Ward took 3-29 for the home side.

Matthew Kings' 50, allied to 36 from Jacob Warters helped Ebberston edge home despite two wickets each from Wardman and Liam Eyre.

Snainton remain in the promotion picture after claiming a 32-run success at Seamer & Irton 2nds.

Opener Ben Norman was the star man with the bat for Snainton with a sparkling 73, fellow opener Michael Kipling hitting 26 in an opening stand of 90.

Norman then shared a stand of 45 with number three bat Harry Burton, the loan player also hitting 26, as Snainton posted 156-5 from their 45 overs.

Anthony Jenkinson and Jake Moore took two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Opener Jenkinson gave Seamer a fine start with 42, and number three bat Matty Sheader added 30, but then wickets fell at regular intervals, Norman again the star man with 4-14 as

Seamer were all out for 124 despite Jamie Haxby’s 31no.

Rob Bradley’s excellent spell of 5-9 saw Ganton beat hosts Wold Newton by five wickets in a very low-scoring contest.

Freddie Bradley and Eddie Bradley also took two wickets each as Newton were skittled for 39, but Ganton then lost five wickets reaching this small target, James Knaggs scooping 3-11 for Newton.

Glaisdale stay on top of Division Three after an easy seven-wicket win at Ravenscar.

The hosts sank to 86 all out, Alex Burtt taking 3-11 and Jack Allanson 3-21, the latter then hitting 21no to seal the win.

Nawton Grange stayed second after a hard-earned three-wicket victory at Malton 3rds.

Alex Biles hit 48 and Dan Metcalfe 35 in Malton’s 159-8.

Dan Otterburn-Smith’s 26no steered Grange to an edgy win, openers Nathan Marwood (38) and Terry Ellis (37) had paved the way for the victory.

Charlie Colley was the all-round star as Folkton & Flixton 3rds beat hosts Scarborough RUFC by 44 runs.

Colley top-scored with 64, fellow opener Fin Ward adding 32, Dan Virr 32 and Cam Anderson 25 as Flixton posted 188-6.

Colley and Ewan Chapman both took 2-19, and Jack Stephenson 3-11 as the hosts slipped to 144 all out, number 10 Mark Tennant hitting 35

Filey 2nds defeated Muston by seven wickets to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Flamborough boosted their Division Four title bid on Sunday afternoon with a nine-wicket victory at Cayton 3rds.

Andy Dixon hammered 65no and Matt Emmerson 42 as Boro eased home after having dismissed Cayton for 134.

Mark Sayers earlier hit 39no and Toby Jones 25 for Cayton.

On Saturday, leaders Goathland beat Forge Valley 2nds by nine wickets.

Ten-man Ravenscar 2nds lost by four wickets in a low-scoring contest against Wykeham 3rds at Snainton CC.

Jish Rewcroft’s 42 dominated Ravenscar’s 87 all out in 32.4 overs, George Jackson, Chris Kirkham-Knowles and Robin Shepherdson taking two wickets apiece as the visitors collapsed from 43-1.