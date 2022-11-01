Beckett Football League Division Two leaders The Valley hammer Amotherby & Swinton Reserves 9-0

Goal Sports drew 2-2 at Duncombe Park Reserves

Valley came out the blocks in electrifying fashion with Rich Tolliday netting a hat-trick and goals from Sam Westmoreland and TJ Duggan in the first half to make it 5-0 at the break, writes Keith Sales.

The second half saw Valley struggle to break down a defiant Amotherby until a rush of goals towards the end from Duggan, Callum Randerson, Raf Jackow and James Moore.

Credit has to go to Amotherby who battled the game until the end showing great character despite having a bare 11.

Ethan Chan sparkled for Heslerton in their 4-0 loss on the road at Sinnington

Man of the Match winners were Will Spowart (Amotherby) and Tolliday for The Valley.

Wombleton Wanderers romped to a 17-1 win at Filey Town Reserves, with Ryan Rivis hitting a magnificent seven goals.

These goals take Ryan’s goals tally to 205 for the club in 87 games.

There were hat-tricks for debutants Paul Downes and Mike Barker, a brace for Luke Quantock, plus a goal for Kyle Wren and the goal of the game scored by Paul Cook – a thunderbolt from 25 yards.

Filey’s goal was scored by Jonathan Keable.

Wombleton’s man of the match award was shared by Ryan Rivis and midfielder Wren for his five assists and a goal.

Goldsborough United fought back for a 2-2 home draw against Rillington Rovers.

The first real big chance came from a corner where United’s Nath Smurthwaite rose highest to head towards goal, only to see his header cleared off the line.

On 20 minutes the deadlock was broken, Aidan Duell beat his man down the line before squaring to twin brother Ben Duell who was clipped in the box and a penalty was awarded.

Up stepped Ben Watson who made no mistake finding the side netting of the goal.

Right on the stroke of half-time Rillington pinched an equaliser.

Good work out wide meant a well placed cross was delivered into a very dangerous area, Pete Diaz-Thomson could only palm it out with Jack Sawdon scoring the all-important equaliser.

With five minutes played in the second half the hosts had turned it around completely.

Diaz-Thomson was beaten to the ball by Rillington striker Gary Walker who slotted into the empty net to put his side in front.

The lead was only held by the away side for a couple of minutes. Damon Craig picked the ball up out wide and delivered a teasing cross into the box with the Rillington defender unfortunately heading past his own goalkeeper for an equaliser.

The hosts nearly had a quick turn around themselves when Craig’s corner found Smurthwaite in the box. On the volley he hooked brilliantly towards the back post and would have scored if it wasn’t for once again the defender on the line who cleared well.

A long range strike was saved well by Diaz-Thomson and another good save from Diaz-Thomson kept the scores level and moments later George Sault had a chance which was blocked well.

A Goldsborough corner found centre-half Richard Davies whose header looked to win it, however the Rillington keeper reacted brilliantly and palmed it away.

It was a tale of two halves when Duncombe Park Reserves entertained Goal Sports on Saturday..

Park started sloppy in the first half, and Sports opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a Marvin Atkinson goal.

The visitors doubled their lead after 28 minutes with a goal scored by Jordan Padgham.

After half-time, Park upped their game, but did not take advantage of scoring until young Percy Marwood scored his first goal in senior football.

Park piled on the pressure for the equaliser making a couple of changes with fresh legs.

James King finally got the breakthrough with an 87th-minute equaliser.

Park’s man of the match was Percy Marwood

Heslerton slipped to a 4-0 defeat on the road at in-form Sinnington.

Sinnington went ahead in fortuitous fashion as a rebound fell for Archie Turner to stab home.

Then a long ball from the Sinnington defence fell for Luke Balderson to outrun his marker and lob the advancing keeper Simon Clark.

Heslerton nearly pulled that all important goal back as Morgan Kendrew latched onto a fine ball from Rob Ruston.

Kendrew beat the keeper only to see his effort cannon off the foot of a post.

The second half saw Heslerton continued to press with Kendrew and Jack Burnett going close, before Ruston saw an aerial effort sail over the bar and Tom Stockdale fires narrowly wide, again from a Kendrew corner.

Inevitably, with the visitors throwing all they had their hosts would eventually capitalise on the break.

Another fine stop by Clark from Balderson would see the loose ball tapped home by a Heslerton defender for an own goal, before Sinnington’s captain Jon Mitchell added a fourth in added time.

The Man of the Match for the Sinners was midfielder Charlie Hancock, with Heslerton’s award shared by Kendrew and Ethan Chan.

Ayton won 8-1 at Fishburn Park Academy in the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup.