Rosedale earned a 1-1 draw against Bagby & Balk in the Beckett League first division

Amotherby & Swinton took a first-half lead with a goal scored by Matthew Bean, writes Keith Sales.

A below-par Ayton equalised early in the second half with an Eric Hall penalty. The visitors went 2-1 up as Josh Towse hooked a ball over the defence for Bean to latch onto and slot home, and George Peirson then scored Amotherby’s third.

Ayton reduced the deficit thanks to Ian Laing, this was followed by a late equaliser when Ayton’s veteran sub Alex Hamilton scored with an unstoppable 30-yard shot.

Heslerton's man of the match was skipper Ollie Stanton

Amotherby nearly stole it as a Rob Goforth header was saved superbly by the Ayton keeper.

Winger Jake Sands was Ayton’s man of the match.

Union Rovers are now joint-leaders after they beat lowly Ryedale Sports Club 3-2.

Ryedale broke the deadlock through Martin Myers but Union equalised through Jamie Allen on the stroke of half-time.In the second half Luke Shepherd restores Ryedale’s lead but Union levelled by Harry Thistleton ten minutes from time. In the dying seconds of a great game Rovers nicked it when Adam Stockell scored.

Rosedale drew 1-1 at Bagby & Balk in a scrappy game.

Bagby went into half-time ahead thanks to a goal scored by Sam Ferebee after 35 minutes, despite loads of chances for Dale.

The second half was the same with Rosedale battering the Bagby goal but couldn't score until man of the match Paul Allsopp volleyed in a Shawn Spozio corner.

Kirkdale United soared to a magnificent 7-1 win at Thornton le Dale.

Rob Galtrey headed the visitors in front before unleashing a fierce shot from outside the box, but Ryan Taylor pulled a goal back for Thornton.

Kirkdale started the second half confidently and pulled clear with five more goals. Galtrey scored again from the spot, then Glen Forrester netted and Thomas Hepton finished well in the bottom corner. Johnathon Wheeldon added a fine left-foot shot and the final goal was headed in by Galtrey.

Man of the Match winners were Hugh Dale (Thornton) and David Millan (Kirkdale).

The Valley still lead the second division although they suffered their first league defeat of the season on Saturday when they hosted third-placed Wombleton Wanderers.

The first half saw Wombleton score an early goal after a through ball from Dave Thompson was cleverly dummied by Paul Cook, releasing Ryan Rivis to round the keeper and score.

Wombleton were caught, allowing forward Rich Tolliday time and space in behind to finish well.

Wanderers scored the winning goal in the 70th minute when Rivis volleyed home his 20th of the season.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by visitors Goldsborough in a keenly-contested local derby.

United keeper Peter Diaz-Thomson made two fine saves early on, then a Fishermen corner was nodded back down for striker Lewis Coultas to put his team in front.

On 50 minutes Coultas added a second from the penalty spot to put the hosts in control.

With 12 minutes to go United pulled one back, a neat ball from George Sault to Simon Taylor allowed him to cross low and find Watson who bundled the ball home.

With five minutes to go the scores were level, Watson’s effort was well saved by the Fisherman’s keeper however it fell kindly for Jay Niel who tapped in to make it 2-2.

Man of the Match for the Fishermen was Coultas.

Sinnington are now joint leaders after they beat Goal Sports 5-0 at home.

The Sinners man of the match Archie Turner bagged a hat-trick, with Charlie Hancock and Luke Balderson also on target.

Rillington Rovers saw off Amotherby Reserves 5-1 thanks to goals scored by star man Jack Batty, Gary Walker, and a hat-trick for Jack Sawdon. Max Flynn scored for the visitors.

Filey Town Reserves put in a much-improved display to see off Duncombe Park Reserves 5-1.

Filey boss Tom Watson also made a few positional alterations moving Lee Cappleman to centre-back along side Adam Barber to steady their defence and with Ben Eblet returning. Filey took the lead through Johnny Keable but Duncombe Park scored a deserved equaliser thanks to star man Will Pepper’s unstoppable 30-yard strike.

The second half saw Filey get well on top scoring further goals by recent signing Joe Plant, the returning Ryan Baldry, man of the match Bobby Lee Cappleman, and substitute Reece Barr.

Heslerton continued their run in the East Riding FA Qualifying Cup with a comprehensive home 4-0 win against AFC Cottingham Reserves at Sand Lane.The hosts took the lead when a great ball down the left from full-back Josh Wade found Morgan Kendrew, who beat first his full-back, then the two centre-halves, before guiding his shot out of reach of the Cottingham keeper and inside the far post.

Minutes later Heslerton doubled their advantage.

Composed play by Gareth Driver, on the edge of his own box saw him feed Wade who in turn found Kendrew to set up strike partner Jack Pinder who made no mistake.

Then a delightful dink of a pass at the edge of the box from Blues Captain Ollie Stanton found Pinder to fire home.

On the hour mark Heslerton wrapped things up as the perfect cross from the right by Driver found Lewis Vasey on the edge of the box to make it four.

