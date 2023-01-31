Beckett League Division 2 leaders The Valley net home win against Whitby Fishermen’s Academy

Action from Heslerton's Beckett Football League Division Two defeat at Goldsborough United PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

The first half was hard-fought half with the Fishermen keeper pulling out some fine saves to deny Valley, but Whitby grafted hard and it paid off when Keiron Wade scored on a quick counter-attack in the dying moments of the first half, writes Keith Sales.

However, Valley replied instantly with a Rich Tolliday leveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the hour mark Freddie Schmuck lashed home a shot from a cross to send Valley ahead, Tolliday then added the goal of the game, on the edge of the area he flicked the ball over a defender’s head with one foot and then volleyed the ball into the top corner.

Heslerton's Man of the Match Ben Flinton in full flight during his side's defeat to Goldsborough

Young midfielder Tyler Duckworth’s looping effort sailed in before Valley then added another two volleys, through Tyson Stubbings and captain Josh Westmoreland.

Whitby scored a fine late consolation through 16-year-old man of the match Koby Little.

Man of the Match for Valley was midfielder Luke McNulty.

Goldsborough United bagged a 5-2 success at home to Heslerton.

Boro were awarded a penalty on six minutes for a foul on Ian Smith. He dusted himself off and dispatched the penalty low to the keeper’s right.

Three minutes later Aidan Duell drove into the penalty area, his cross was cut out but the ball found Simon Taylor whose low cross was pounced upon by Ryan Roe at the back post. His cushioned volley was placed back past the keeper and into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13 minutes United would extend the advantage, Mike Coates bombed forward from full-back into the Heslerton box to be upended and another penalty was awarded, Smith this time dispatching his penalty to the keeper’s left to make it 3-0.

Boro added a fourth just before half-time, Taylor’s free-kick was parried down by the keeper and Dom Ingham scored his first goal of the season.

On the hour mark Heslerton reduced the deficit through Gareth Driver after excellent work by Morgan Kendrew.

With 15 minutes to go Heslerton had another goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner taken by Kendrew was put home by George Ridler after slack marking.

Just before full time strong running from Watson created a chance for George Sault that the keeper did well to block, the ball fell to Luca Clasper who cut inside his man and fired low to give United a 5-2 win.

Heslerton’s Man of the Match was full back Ben Flinton.

Goal Sports moved up into fifth position after a 2-1 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal Sports went behind against the run of play on 19 minutes having missed a whole host of chances, Shaun Dolan firing at the keeper from close range in the first few minutes then hitting the side-netting from a similar position. Jordan Padgham skied over when well-placed and Alfie Hutchinson hit the keeper from point blank range after a Mark Plumpton cross-shot.

Amotherby took the lead, pouncing on a loose ball with Kai Leogue finishing past Max Creed.

Goal Sports equalised in the final minute of the first half, Plumpton crossing on to the head of Padgham, he knocked down for Hutchinson who fired in from six yards.

The second half was a similar affair with the Amotherby keeper and Goal Sports lacklustre finishing being the theme, but Liam Vasey emerged from the bench to win the game in the 70th minute with a 30- yard strike in to the bottom corner, his first senior goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncombe Park Reserves drew 2-2 at home to Filey Town Reserves, with Park man of the match Harry King scoring both the hosts’ goals.

Fourth-placed Ayton boosted their Division One title hopes with a 4-1 home win against second-placed Union Rovers.

Ayton took a 3-0 first-half lead with goals scored by Jake Sands and a brace for Eric Hall.

Union hit back with a Antony Taylor second-half goal but a second Sands goal restored his side’s three goal advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayton’s Man of the Match award was shared by Hall and Sands.

Relegation battlers Ryedale Sports Club lost 6-2 at home to title-chasers Snainton.

The visitors should have been 3-0 up in first 10 minutes but some last-ditch defending kept them out before an error allowed Joe Milner in to score his first of the afternoon.

The visitors were in complete control until a big mistake from Tom Poor allowed their forward Ben Thompson in to equalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Milner penalty restored Snainton’s lead before slack marking on a set piece allowed Ryedale equalise thanks to a goal scored by Charlie Ridler.

The visitors managed to go in at half time 3-2 up when Jack Heelas converted well from a corner.

The second half saw the visitors dominate, with no silly errors and Milner got another two with Regan Hewitt also getting on the scoresheet.Despite some wayward shooting, Liam Mintoft took the Man of the Match award for Snainton.

Fixtures for Saturday: Kick off 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Div 1: Bagby & Balk v Amotherby & Swinton, Kirkby Res v Ryedale SC, Kirkdale Utd v Thornton le Dale, Union Rovers v Rosedale

Div 2: Rillington Rovers v Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy, The Valley v Filey Res.

Ryedale Hospital Cup Round 2: Ayton v Snainton