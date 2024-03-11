Beckett League Division 2 leaders Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy hit back to see off Goal Sports
Goal Sports’ Kieran Grzesiowski scored after only 16 seconds after a well-worked move, writes Dan Lewis.
Brad Cawkwell doubled the lead with a strike from the halfway line, but Jake Faichney then pulled one back for Whitby before the break.
The second half was very much Fishermen’s as Faichney wrapped up his treble and Jack Kelly and an own goal rounded off the scoring.
Fishburn Park Academy were denied a home win against Ryedale by a last-gasp leveller in a six-goal thriller.
Aaron Locker side-footed his side ahead but Ryedale then levelled through Ben Thompson. Park’s Billy Blake then struck twice in as many minutes.
In the second half, Ryedale Sam Turnbull netted and Jack Vincent bagged a point with last kick of the game.
A Jake Hambley brace and a Sonny McDermott goal was enough for visitors Lealholm Reserves to see off Goldsborough 3-0.
Heslerton earned a 3-0 home win against Sinnington.
On the half-hour a ball from midfield found target man Gareth Driver whose first-time pass set up Morgan Kendrew to score.
Keeper Simon Clark then made a superb save to keep out Jon Mitchell’s penalty.
Driver’s forward ball from halfway found Jake Allardice who drove into the box before firing across the keeper and into the far corner.
The hosts were now in the ascendancy and Nathan Poole curled an exquisite effort into the top left corner of the net, the utility man’s first goal for the club in over six years, to seal the win, despite Driver’s late penalty miss.
The Valley kept their Division One title push on with a stunning 5-4 home win against leaders Amotherby & Swinton.
The leaders opened the scoring through Oliver Towse but Valley replied with a superb run and finish by Sam Westmoreland.
Valley then took the lead just before half-time through Harry Ward.
The second half saw Amotherby rally and George Pierson smashed home three goals in 13 minutes to take a 4-2 lead.
Valley showed grit and Ward led the comeback firing home from a Jensen Bradbury cross on 65 minutes, before sub Zak Hansen chipped the Amotherby goalkeeper after a Tyler Duckworth through-ball.
Then in the 88th minute young sub Brandon Neale drilled home the winner from 18 yards.
Thomas Hepton’s late penalty earned Kirkdale a 1-1 home draw against Thornton le Dale, with Jack Connelly on target for the visitors.
Ten-man Bagby & Balk won 2-1 against Snainton thanks to goals from Paul Connolly and Will Sowray.
Ayton’s title bid was dented by a 7-4 loss at rivals Wombleton.
Keelan Simpson bagged a hat-trick for the hosts, with David Thompson and Ryan Rivis also hitting braces.
Brad Marshall’s hat-trick, and a goal from Jake Sands, proved to be in vain for Ayton.