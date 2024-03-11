Nathan Poole would score his first goal for Heslerton in their victory over Sinnington in Saturday’s Beckett League Division Two clash.

Goal Sports’ Kieran Grzesiowski scored after only 16 seconds after a well-worked move, writes Dan Lewis.

Brad Cawkwell doubled the lead with a strike from the halfway line, but Jake Faichney then pulled one back for Whitby before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half was very much Fishermen’s as Faichney wrapped up his treble and Jack Kelly and an own goal rounded off the scoring.

Beckett League Division 2 leaders Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy hit back to see off Goal Sports

Fishburn Park Academy were denied a home win against Ryedale by a last-gasp leveller in a six-goal thriller.

Aaron Locker side-footed his side ahead but Ryedale then levelled through Ben Thompson. Park’s Billy Blake then struck twice in as many minutes.

In the second half, Ryedale Sam Turnbull netted and Jack Vincent bagged a point with last kick of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Jake Hambley brace and a Sonny McDermott goal was enough for visitors Lealholm Reserves to see off Goldsborough 3-0.

Heslerton earned a 3-0 home win against Sinnington.

On the half-hour a ball from midfield found target man Gareth Driver whose first-time pass set up Morgan Kendrew to score.

Keeper Simon Clark then made a superb save to keep out Jon Mitchell’s penalty.

Driver’s forward ball from halfway found Jake Allardice who drove into the box before firing across the keeper and into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were now in the ascendancy and Nathan Poole curled an exquisite effort into the top left corner of the net, the utility man’s first goal for the club in over six years, to seal the win, despite Driver’s late penalty miss.

The Valley kept their Division One title push on with a stunning 5-4 home win against leaders Amotherby & Swinton.

The leaders opened the scoring through Oliver Towse but Valley replied with a superb run and finish by Sam Westmoreland.

Valley then took the lead just before half-time through Harry Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw Amotherby rally and George Pierson smashed home three goals in 13 minutes to take a 4-2 lead.

Valley showed grit and Ward led the comeback firing home from a Jensen Bradbury cross on 65 minutes, before sub Zak Hansen chipped the Amotherby goalkeeper after a Tyler Duckworth through-ball.

Then in the 88th minute young sub Brandon Neale drilled home the winner from 18 yards.

Thomas Hepton’s late penalty earned Kirkdale a 1-1 home draw against Thornton le Dale, with Jack Connelly on target for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten-man Bagby & Balk won 2-1 against Snainton thanks to goals from Paul Connolly and Will Sowray.

Ayton’s title bid was dented by a 7-4 loss at rivals Wombleton.

Keelan Simpson bagged a hat-trick for the hosts, with David Thompson and Ryan Rivis also hitting braces.