Beckett League Division One pacesetters Amotherby & Swinton fight back from 3-1 down to beat Snainton 5-3

Ayton won the title last season

A mix-up at the back by Amotherby let Tom Fletcher-Varey in to put the visitors in the lead, writes Dan Lewis.

Amotherby responded five minutes later, an Oliver Towse shot palmed into the path of Ryan Gaughan who squared for George Peirson to slot in the leveller.

Snainton would end the half ahead as Joe Milner broke the high line and fired expertly into the top corner.

Just before the hour mark Milner doubled his tally when his shot was not routinely saved by Nick Lock who spilled it into his own net.

Top scorer Matthew Bean then cut the deficit arrowing into the bottom corner.

Amotherby continued to pile on the pressure but Snainton keeper Tom Poole was having none of it to keep his side in the lead, tipping a close range header and taking a shot to the face to save 1 on 1.

Changes were made for Amotherby and this had an instant impact, Macauley turned provider after Nathan Cross recycled a corner and found Alan Goforth at the back post who headed in to pull A&S level.

With minutes to go, Cross set up man of the match Goforth to head home again to put them 4-3 ahead.

From kick-off Snainton piled forward trying to get a fourth, but with every man in the box bar the keeper, it was headed clear by Josh Singleton straight to Oliver Towse who raced up the pitch by the stranded keeper and made it five before the full-time whistle was blown.

The Valley drew 2-2 at home to Wombleton Wanderers.

Rich Tolliday broke the deadlock when he won the ball and then drove into the Wombleton penalty box and netted neatly.

Valley came close again in the first half with efforts from Neil Forsyth and Michael Hernandez going narrowly wide.

Wombleton scored from the second-half kick-off as a long ball was pumped in behind for Jake Denison to slot home.

Wanderers took the lead five minutes later through Dave Thompson, however, Valley reacted superbly and star man Harry Ward whipped the ball superbly into the top far corner to make it 2-2.

Union Rovers drew 3-3 at home to Ayton in a cracking match.

Ayton took the lead three times only for Union to keep coming.

The villagers had a penalty saved by Union keeper Stuart Corner.

Jake Moore, Jake Sands and Josh Sands netted for Ayton while Adam Stockell, Lee Timms and Matty Jackson replied for Union.