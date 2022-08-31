Beckett League new boys set for kick-off
Saturday sees the newitts.com Beckett Football League 2022-23 season kick off, with newcomers from Scarborough, Goal Sports, The Valley and Filey Town Reserves all joining the second division.
Ryedale Sports Club Reserves have resigned from the second division owing to a lack of players.
When the action kicks off on Saturday, the league will have 10 teams in Division One, and 11 teams in Division Two.
The Division One teams are as follows: Amotherby & Swinton, Ayton, Bagby and Balk, Kirkbymoorside Res., Kirkdale Utd., Rosedale, Ryedale Sports Club, Snainton, Thornton le Dale, and Union Rovers.
The second division will consist of the following teams: Amotherby & Swinton Res., Duncombe Park Res, Filey Town Res, Goldsborough, Goal Sports, Heslerton, Rillington Rovers, Sinnington, The Valley, Whitby Fishermen Society Academy, and Wombleton Wanderers.
Fixtures for Saturday (2pm ko), Division 1: Snainton v Ryedale Sports Club
Division 2: Sinnington v Rillington Rovers, Goldsborough v Duncombe Park res, Filey Town Res v Whitby Fishermen’s Academy
North Riding CFA, Saturday Challenge Cup, Round 1: Great Ayton United Royals v Amotherby & Swinton Res., Edgehill v The Valley, Wombleton Wanderers v Haxby Town, Goal Sports v Civil Service (York), Scalby v Ayton, Union Rovers v Rufforth Utd.
Tuesday’s fixtures: Div 1: Rosedale v Thornton le Dale, Ryedale SC v Union Rovers
Wednesday’s fixtures: Div 1: Ayton v Kirkby Res. Div 2: The Valley v Goalsports.