Beckett League new boys set for kick-off

Wombleton Wanderers won the Sean Dixon Memorial Trophy final

Ryedale Sports Club Reserves have resigned from the second division owing to a lack of players.

When the action kicks off on Saturday, the league will have 10 teams in Division One, and 11 teams in Division Two.

The Division One teams are as follows: Amotherby & Swinton, Ayton, Bagby and Balk, Kirkbymoorside Res., Kirkdale Utd., Rosedale, Ryedale Sports Club, Snainton, Thornton le Dale, and Union Rovers.

The second division will consist of the following teams: Amotherby & Swinton Res., Duncombe Park Res, Filey Town Res, Goldsborough, Goal Sports, Heslerton, Rillington Rovers, Sinnington, The Valley, Whitby Fishermen Society Academy, and Wombleton Wanderers.

Fixtures for Saturday (2pm ko), Division 1: Snainton v Ryedale Sports Club

Division 2: Sinnington v Rillington Rovers, Goldsborough v Duncombe Park res, Filey Town Res v Whitby Fishermen’s Academy

North Riding CFA, Saturday Challenge Cup, Round 1: Great Ayton United Royals v Amotherby & Swinton Res., Edgehill v The Valley, Wombleton Wanderers v Haxby Town, Goal Sports v Civil Service (York), Scalby v Ayton, Union Rovers v Rufforth Utd.

Tuesday’s fixtures: Div 1: Rosedale v Thornton le Dale, Ryedale SC v Union Rovers