Below-par Bridlington Rovers Pandas edged out by Hornsea Town Reserves

Bridlington Rovers Pandas (blue kit) push on during their 3-2 home loss to Hornsea Town Reserves. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a very much out of sorts Pandas side in the first half whom couldn’t find a rhythm and genuinely lacked cohesion, writes Tom Fynn.

But take nothing away from the visitors, who were keen to take advantage of a below-par performance.

Unusually for the Pandas after 20 minutes they found themselves staring down the barrel of a three-goal deficit.

Pandas get the ball under control in the league clash.

Just before the half-time break Brodie Sedman got the home side back into the game with two quickfire goals.

As the second half began Hornsea were looking to extend their lead, but it was the pandas with early pressure, searching for the equaliser.

Both sides battled hard but excellent defence and goalkeeping kept the home side out, Hornsea rarely threatened the Pandas goal as they held on for a slender win.

Pandas boss Lee Harper said: “It was a really disappointing start to find ourselves 3-0 down after 20 minutes and just not doing the things that have served us so well recently.

Hornsea Town Reserves nick the ball away from the home side.

"But I’m happy with the response thereafter and can count ourselves unfortunate not to take something from the game we still have three games to go and plenty still to play for.”

The Pandas are back on the road this coming Saturday as they look to kickstart their promotion bid with a win at Costello.