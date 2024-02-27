Ben Watson nets double as Goldsborough edge out Whitby Fishermen in Panasonic Cup thriller

Sinnington, red and black kit, won 3-0 at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in Beckett League Division Two on Saturday. PHOTO: BRIAN MURFIELD

A Ben Watson double and another from George Sault was enough to see Boro into the next round despite goals from Jake Faichney and Brogan Russell for the visitors, writes Dan Lewis.

Sault and Mitch Tuby shared the Boro man of the match.

The Valley were leading 2-1 at Thornton Dale in their Division One clash when play was abandoned due to a serious injury suffered by a home player on 77 minutes.

Whitby Fishermens Academy, blue kit, lost 3-2 at Goldsborough.

Valley saw a flurry of efforts saved superbly from the Dale keeper in the first half and hit the woodwork twice only to find themselves behind to a Morgan Elven goal on the counter in the final minutes of the half.

The second half saw Valley spring into life with Raf Jackow firing home in the opening minutes from a Ryan Somers assist, then Zac Hansen doubled the scoring on the 55 minute mark with a spectacular 50-yard first-time chip over the keeper.

The game was stopped in the 77th minute as a 50/50 collision led to a Dale player sadly suffering an injury that resulted in the match being abandoned by the referee.

In Division Two, Sinnington claimed a 3-0 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Luke Clemmit scored a brace and man of the match Aidan Taylor one goal, with assists coming from Jack Balderson.

Amotherby’s star man was Josh Ford.

A sole goal from Anthony Taylor was the difference for hosts Slingsby as they edged Fishburn Park Academy 1-0.

Dean Sleightholme was the Slingsby star man.

Kirkdale United won their Scarborough & District Harbour Cup quarter-final thriller 6-5 on penalties at Amotherby & Swinton after a 5-5 draw.

Kirkdale started brightly but a Sean Murray handball gifted Amotherby an early lead thanks to a Josh Towse penalty.

United responded brilliantly, some neat play on the left saw the ball arrive to Fin Burbridge, a back post cross found Dan Ward who nodded the ball back across the goal to make it 1-1.

A shift in momentum back in Kirkdale’s favour saw Tom Kyte gather the ball at right-back and played a crossfield ball to find Burbridge who cut inside and lashed the ball in the bottom corner to make it 2-1.

This soon became 3-1 after a Burbridge corner found Euan Surgenor who poked to ball towards goal before Mark Parris tapped in to give his team a two-goal cushion.

Early in the second half United centre-back Murray sent the ball straight back over the top to Ward who made a great run in behind and lifted the ball over the keeper to make it 4-1.

Amotherby got a goal back, as poor marking for Kirkdale saw ex-Kirkdale man Alex Croall steal in behind to square across the box finding a totally unmarked George Peirson to tap home.

Consecutive free-kicks and corners lifted to the back post saw Sam Flinton and Robin Goforth nod home with carbon copy goals to make the game all level at 4-4.

With 10 minutes left, Ward lashed the ball low at the keeper and with the ball spilling a few times in the box it saw Galtrey arrive late to side foot it home to make it 5-4.

Amotherby pounced in the final seconds, Peirson managed to sneak the ball round the keeper and into the empty net for 5-5.

Kirkdale won on penalties as Amotherby’s sixth was saved in sudden death.

Man of the match for Amotherby was keeper Nick Lock and for Kirkdale was Josh Campbell-Carter.