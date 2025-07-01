Beth Mead on target in Lionesses’ final warm-up match ahead of Euro 2025

Beth Mead is awarded with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

​Whitby’s Beth Mead will be looking to get the Lionesses off to a flying start against France this Saturday, 8pm kick-off, in their Euro 25 opener in Zurich.

Arsenal forward ​Mead earned the Golden Boot when England won the Euros on home turf, and she showed she is in top form this time around with the final goal in the Lionesses’ 7-0 win in their final pre-tournament friendly clash against Jamaica on Sunday.

Hinderwell’s Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 and was player of the tournament, but the Lionesses team is likely to look very different in a tough opener against the French, with Mead likely to be picked in the right-wing slot, though Chloe Kelly is pushing her close.

England lost three experienced players in the build-up to the tournament.

Keeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby retired, though only the former would have been going to Switzerland, while defender Millie Bright withdrew saying she was not 100% mentally or physically.

The new-look Lionesses were far too strong for Jamaica at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with goals from Ella Toone (2), Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo and substitute Aggie Beever-Jones putting England in charge, Mead’s injury-time goal making it 7-0.

After Saturday’s opener against the French, the Lionesses face another tricky game when they tackle The Netherlands on Wednesday, 5pm kick-off, (July 9) and finish their group games against Wales on Sunday July 13, 8pm kick-off.