Big guns Edgehill and Newlands clash in NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup

Scarborough Saturday League Division One rivals Newlands and Edgehill have been drawn against each other in the first round of the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Newlands will be on home turf for the cup-tie.

Holders Itis Itis Rovers have been drawn at home to Great Ayton United in the first round on September 28, although all the other ties in this round will be played a week later on October 5.

West Pier play host to Loftus Athletic, while fellow first division side Scalby head to Richmond Mavericks and Ayton head to York Elim.

Goalsports host Colburn Town and West Pier Reserves are at home to Helperby United, with Seamer Sports and Scalby Reserves receiving byes to the second round.

In the Sunday Challenge Cup, holders Angel Athletic are on the road at AFC Acklam in the first round on October 6.

Newlands are also on the road at Yarm Athletic, while Eastfield Athletic host Oddfellows Athletic and West Pier entertain Catterick Village.