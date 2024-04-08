Billy ​Logan fires in six as Edgehill soar to Harbour Cup semi-final win against Goal Sports

Luke Rees was on target in Edgehill's cup semi-final win.

Billy Logan led the way with a superb six goals for Edgehill, who led 6-0 at the interval, with Ted Edwards, Luke Rees and sub Owen I’Anson, who usually plays in goal, also on target and Brad Cawkell replying for the home side.

Edgehill will now play either Snainton or Kirkdale United in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newby had a 4-1 home win in their Scarborough Saturday League derby against Scalby, but the win was overshadowed by a serious injury to home player Ashton Peterson.

Ted Edwards struck one of the goals as Edgehill won their Harbour Cup semi-final 9-1 against Goal Sports.

The latter's inch perfect cross was met by Cam MacDonald's diving header to make it 1-0 at the break.

Cal Andrews and Brendan McGarry made it 3-0 early in se second half, but the game was stopped as Peterson suffered a serious injury and both clubs rallied together along with supporters to help convey the Newby player to hospital.

Scalby got one back through Zam Deans after a Callum Randerson shot came back off the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Hampton then ran through the Scalby defence to make it 4-1.

Newby stated on social media: “One of our best performances of the season marred by Ashton’s injury, all the players, spectators of both clubs wish Ash a speedy recovery.

"Thanks to Scalby and everyone for coming together and assisting Ash.”

Westover Wasps won 3-2 at home to AFC Eastfield.

Eastfield’s scorers were Brad-Lee Craggs and Jordan Scott, with Darren Clough their man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newlands earned a 5-1 home win against Edgehill Reserves on Friday night.

Terry Day led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick, while Christopher Pearson banged in a brace, his opening effort was the pick of the goals, a very tidy finish.