Billy Logan hits five as Edgehill see off Scalby, Newlands grab late win and Newby march on in cup

Scalby started well, but goals from Logan (2) and Daniel Jones made it 3-0 at the break, Logan and Sean Exley going on to add three more apiece after the interval.

The Edgehill men of the match were Logan and Jamie Patterson, while Scalby, who had three 16-year-olds playing in the second half, had Matty Bourne as their star man.

Newlands earned a late 3-1 win at home to Edgehill Reserves.

Andy Noon put Edgehill ahead with a 15-yard shot into the top corner.

In the second half the Edgehill Reserves keeper Callum Malone made three great saves, and all the defensive back five, including Malone, were very good throughout.

Newlands equalised after 70 minutes through Ryan Collings and put the squeeze on but the team held strong until the 88th minute when a penalty was awarded and converted by Brad Rowley.

Then straight from the kick-off the visitors made a mistake and were punished instantly by Newlands scoring a third through Jacob Codling followed by the final whistle .

Edgehill Reserves boss Steve Clegg said: “Sixteen-year-old centre-back Jack Mallen was our man of the match but was pushed very closely by most of the team.

"It was a very harsh scoreline for our young team that deserved something from the game.”