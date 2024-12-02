Billy Logan smashes in five goals as Edgehill see off rivals Newlands in cup clash

Published 2nd Dec 2024
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 09:24 BST
Edgehill, in their new kit sponsored by Metcalf's Accountancy Services, earned a cup win at home to Newlands.Edgehill, in their new kit sponsored by Metcalf's Accountancy Services, earned a cup win at home to Newlands.
​The two top Scarborough teams met in the East Riding League Senior Cup at Pindar, Edgehill winning 6-1 at home to Newlands.

Edgehill took the lead after just one minute, Daniel Jones chipped a cross to the far post for Billy Logan to head home.

Five minutes later it was all level, Zac Hansen lobbed keeper Sean Exley superbly from 25 yards.

Logan got his second goal right before half-time getting onto a weak header from Newlands’ George Wilson, then Exley made a superb save to keep out a Rob Whitehead effort.

Billy Logan hit five goals in Edgehill's cup win.Billy Logan hit five goals in Edgehill's cup win.
in the second half Edgehill found another gear, Josh Fergus’ lovely close range finish made it 3-1, then Logan went on to score another three.

Man of the match for Edgehill was Logan, who has now scored 20 goals in eight games and Tom Sutherland for Newlands.​

