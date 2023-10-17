Billy Tyler hits four as Bridlington Rovers roar to 11-0 home victory against Langtoft
Ash Robinson’s early effort for the hosts was saved, then Tyler struck a shot past the post, writes Alexander Fynn.
Captain Austen Wiles opened the scoring for the leaders, and seconds later the lead was doubled as Josh Christlow fired home an absolute screamer from a corner.
Tyler hit his first goal thanks to a deflected shot to make it 3-0.
A pass from the Langtoft keeper flew straight to Tyler who dribbled it past the keeper and slotting it into the bottom corner and Millau led 4-0 at the interval.
An early second-half penalty by Wiles was kept out by a superb save.
Tyler completed his hat-trick, slotting the ball into the bottom corner, then another goal came for the striker with a superb strike.
The goals just keep coming for Millau with Tyler Collinson, Ryan Swift (2), Wiles and Robinson all on target,
Millau’s Joey Baker said: "We made a slow start due to the formation. Ten minutes played we reverted to a 3-5-2 and the game opened up once we changed the formation, quickly going 3-0 up.
"From then on we dominated. A sin-bin for Ash Robinson, who was having an off day, gave him a new lease of life scoring just before full-time. This was a fully deserved win.”