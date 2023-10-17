Billy Tyler hits four as Bridlington Rovers roar to 11-0 home victory against Langtoft

Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate one of their 11 goals as they hammered Langtoft. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Ash Robinson’s early effort for the hosts was saved, then Tyler struck a shot past the post, writes Alexander Fynn.

Captain Austen Wiles opened the scoring for the leaders, and seconds later the lead was doubled as Josh Christlow fired home an absolute screamer from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler hit his first goal thanks to a deflected shot to make it 3-0.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Langtoft look to get the ball away from Millau.

A pass from the Langtoft keeper flew straight to Tyler who dribbled it past the keeper and slotting it into the bottom corner and Millau led 4-0 at the interval.

An early second-half penalty by Wiles was kept out by a superb save.

Tyler completed his hat-trick, slotting the ball into the bottom corner, then another goal came for the striker with a superb strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals just keep coming for Millau with Tyler Collinson, Ryan Swift (2), Wiles and Robinson all on target,

Rovers Millau, blue kit, look to beat Langtoft to the ball.

Millau’s Joey Baker said: "We made a slow start due to the formation. Ten minutes played we reverted to a 3-5-2 and the game opened up once we changed the formation, quickly going 3-0 up.