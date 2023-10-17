News you can trust since 1882
Billy Tyler hits four as Bridlington Rovers roar to 11-0 home victory against Langtoft

Billy Tyler smashed in four goals as Bridlington Rovers Millau continued their winning streak with a superb 11-0 demolition of visitors Langtoft in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST
Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate one of their 11 goals as they hammered Langtoft. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBridlington Rovers Millau celebrate one of their 11 goals as they hammered Langtoft. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Ash Robinson’s early effort for the hosts was saved, then Tyler struck a shot past the post, writes Alexander Fynn.

Captain Austen Wiles opened the scoring for the leaders, and seconds later the lead was doubled as Josh Christlow fired home an absolute screamer from a corner.

Tyler hit his first goal thanks to a deflected shot to make it 3-0.

Langtoft look to get the ball away from Millau.Langtoft look to get the ball away from Millau.
A pass from the Langtoft keeper flew straight to Tyler who dribbled it past the keeper and slotting it into the bottom corner and Millau led 4-0 at the interval.

An early second-half penalty by Wiles was kept out by a superb save.

Tyler completed his hat-trick, slotting the ball into the bottom corner, then another goal came for the striker with a superb strike.

The goals just keep coming for Millau with Tyler Collinson, Ryan Swift (2), Wiles and Robinson all on target,

Rovers Millau, blue kit, look to beat Langtoft to the ball.Rovers Millau, blue kit, look to beat Langtoft to the ball.
Millau’s Joey Baker said: "We made a slow start due to the formation. Ten minutes played we reverted to a 3-5-2 and the game opened up once we changed the formation, quickly going 3-0 up.

"From then on we dominated. A sin-bin for Ash Robinson, who was having an off day, gave him a new lease of life scoring just before full-time. This was a fully deserved win.”