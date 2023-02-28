Billy Tyler hits four goals as pacesetters Bridlington Rovers Millau defeat Beverley Town 3rds
Hot-shot Billy Tyler banged in four goals as Right Car East Riding County League Division Two leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau surged to a 5-0 home win against Beverley Town 3rds.
George Jewitt-Knott also notched for the home side as they earned a win to pull four points clear of second-placed Bridlington Spa, who were without a league fixture last weekend.
Tyler was also named as the man of the match for Millau, whose goal difference has also been boosted to plus 55 after this win.
Millau will look to improve their goal difference even further this Saturday at home to basement club Hull United AFC Development.
Spa face a tougher test at fourth-placed AFC Skirlaugh.
Bridlington Rovers earned a 1-0 home win against Leven MC in Division One.
Lewis Shaw scored the 40th-minute winner for Rovers, who travel to Elloughton Blackburn U23s this coming Saturday.
Division Three title-chasers Flamborough earned a 3-1 home win against Northside Sporting.
Josh Wilkinson, James Hodgson and substitute Matthew Faulkner netted for Boro, who are in action at Leven MC Reserves this Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers Pandas won 2-1 at AFC Cottingham in Division Four.
The Pandas are at home to Club Atletico De Bransholme this coming Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers Academy were edged out 2-1 at leaders Goole United Academy in Division Five, Lewis Sellers scoring for Rovers, while Seaside United lost 10-0 at Thorpe Park Development.