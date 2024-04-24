Blake Timms hits top form for Heslerton Hornets Under-Eights against Yorkshire Coast

Heslerton Hornets U8s in action against Yorkshire Coast. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Second-half goals from WIlliam Flinton and Max Patterson saw the teams sharing the spoils in the first game.

The second game belonged to the visitors however the Hornets never gave up all game.

Hornets player of the match today went to Blake Timms for his hard work with special mentions going to Josh Brown, William Flinton and Thomas Harrison for their commitment.

Heslerton Hedgehogs U15s in action during their win against Dringhouses. PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Yorkshire Coast Yellow were the visitors to Heslerton to take on the Hounds Under-10s on Sunday.

A fine strike by Harry Elvidge meant honours were even in a keenly contested affair.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-15s finished their York Youth League campaign with a trip to Dringhouses.

James Stannard opened the scoring in the first half in a tight affair which saw both teams have a goal each cancelled out by the offside flag.

Heslerton Hounds U10s take on Yorkshire Coast. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

The second half was cagey with the hosts hitting the post before the ball was scrambled away.

Charlie Elvidge then struck home from the edge of the box to relieve some pressure before Kian Sefton hit a 35-yard free-kick over the keeper to give the Hedgehogs a 3-0 lead.

Dringhouses scored a late consolation goal with a header from a corner but the Hedgehogs took home the three points.