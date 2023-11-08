Kieran Weledji scored the leveller for Boro. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

The visitors began brightly, Adam Blakeman having a volley palmed away by Ryan Whitley and Ollie Shenton curled an effort narrowly over, then Boro midfielder Alex Purver’s shot was blocked by Mark Ellis, and Kieran Weledji headed forward to Frank Mulhern, whose half-volley forced a good save out of keeper Matt Urwin, writes Steve Adamson.

A Blakeman corner was headed over by Harvey Smith, before Boro went close on 20 minutes, when Alex Brown’s long-throw was headed on by Will Thornton, and Ryan Qualter, who had a terrific game, headed goal-wards, but keeper Urwin tipped the ball over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley went ahead in the 27th minute, when Ellis played a through-ball towards Carlton Ubaezounu, who ran forward, and calmly slotted past oncoming keeper Whitley.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Maloney in action against Chorley

Boro had a couple of chances, a Mulhern shot was blocked by Ellis, and Weledji headed wide from a Luca Colville corner.

For the visitors, Shenton raced through, but Whitley ran out to kick clear, and Whitley also smothered a swerving shot from Justin Johnson.

Just before the interval Colville blazed over for Boro, and the rampaging Brown ran onto a through-ball from Mulhern, but Mike Calverley’s superb tackle averted the danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was equally exciting, with both sides contributing to a terrific game.

Colville passed to Mulhern, who fired inches wide, then Mulhern set up Colville, whose shot was blocked by Adam Henley. Maloney floated a free-kick into the area and Weledji headed wide, while for the visitors, the skilful Johnson shot just over.

Boro drew level on 59 minutes, when Alex Wiles fed Harry Green, on the left, and he laid off to Colville who sent the ball into the goalmouth, for Weledji to bundle into the net, the ball deflecting off Blakeman on the line.

Soon after, Will Thornton glanced a header wide following a Maloney free-kick into the box, then Boro keeper Whitley headed clear when Johnson tried to run onto a long ball from defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action never relented, Purver sending a great cross-field pass to Green on the left, and he hoisted the ball into the area, where Wiles fired in a shot that was charged down by Henley.

Chorley also went in search of a winner, Jack Sampson headed a Blakeman cross wide, Joe Nolan fired straight at Whitley, and they were desperately unlucky on 79 minutes, when Billy Whitehouse thundered a fierce 25-yard shot against the bar.

Blakeman then had a long-range shot tipped over by Whitley, and Purver blocked a Smith shot.

On 86 minutes Ryan Qualter cleared a Smith header off the line following a Blakeman corner, and Boro’s last chance saw Dom Tear set up Maloney, but keeper Urwin got down to save his 25-yard strike, as an enjoyable and competitive game, which included 31 goal attempts, ended all square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown (Coulson 64), Qualter, Thornton, Gooda (Green 53), Purver, Maloney, Thornton, Wiles (Tear 82), Colville

CHORLEY - Urwin, Henley, Blakeman, Ellis, Smith, Nolan, Calverley, Shenton, Ubaezounu, Sampson, Johnson (Whitehouse 71)

REFEREE- Ben Tomlinson

GOALS - BORO- Kieran Weledji 59 CHORLEY - Carlton Ubaezounu 27

CORNERS - BORO 8 CHORLEY 7

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 14 CHORLEY 17

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Lewis Maloney; CHORLEY - Adam Blakeman, Jack Sampson, Adam Henley

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver