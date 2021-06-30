Boro boss Jono Greening hails Euro stars Kalvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has shone for England in the Euros. Photo by Getty Images

And the former Manchester United and West Brom midfielder is delighted with the success of England manager Gareth Southgate, who was his captain at Middlesbrough for three seasons.

The Boro manager said: “I thought England played very well and it was a professional performance, no goals conceded again. It was also brilliant to see so many fans in there too.

“Kalvin Phillips was probably, apart from Raheem Sterling, the pick of the England players against Germany, he has been excellent from the start of the tournament.

"He has formed a great partnership with Declan Rice and all their hard work in midfield allows the front three to push on.

“Sterling was superb against Germany. He offers that spark, that unpredictablity and pace, allied to the ability to pop up for tap-ins as well as shooting from distance."

Greening was also quick to praise his former Middlesbrough team-mate Southgate.

He added: “Southgate has played it really well, he seems to have found a nice balance in the team.

“He gets loads of stick on social media for his team selection and his methods but he has set up the team very well."

Talking about their quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, Greening is quietly confident England will progress.

He said: “I watched Ukraine v Sweden and I don’t think Ukraine have that many threats, although Shevchenko has done a good job there as manager."

Greening has high hopes that England can win the Euros, particularly because of two fans very close to home.