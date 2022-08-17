Boro boss Jono Greening hails team spirit after late fightback to net Park draw

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Scarborough FC boss Neil Warnock, right, presents the Betton Wines Man of the Match award to Athletic's Ash Jackson after the 2-2 draw with Bradford PA

The hosts looked to be heading to defeat with five minutes left as they were 2-0 down after what Greening admitted was a ‘terrible performance’.

But the hosts, who were watched by former Scarborough FC manager Neil Warnock, refused to submit and pulled a goal back through Tear’s neat volley on 86 minutes and then the sub sent the 1,608 crowd into raptures with a 90th-minute close-range finish.

Greening said: “The performance was terrible, but what I would say about this group is that they never give up, we have got some great characters in there with some great attitudes and they never say die.

"We weren’t good enough in possession, we were sloppy and gave the ball away too many times, we didn’t play the simple pass and we looked a little nervous.

"On the flipside the work-rate and attitude was there and we stuck at it in the second half and fought to the death, and once we got the first goal we could sense they were on the ropes. To get a point when we haven’t played well is a bonus really.”

Greening also praised the impact of sub Tear, adding: “Dom is a great kid and technically a very good player. His finish was excellent, the swivel and the great little volley into the top corner.”

Warnock Tweeted after the game: “Really enjoyed it at Scarborough Athletic tonight, and was great to get in the dressing room after and see the lads.

"Battled back well for a point after going 2 down. Typical Scarborough, just like the old days!”

Looking forward to Saturday’s trip to face full-time outfit Fylde. Greening said: “Saturday will be a massive test, a different side to Bradford, they try to get the ball down and play.

"We will need to play a lot better in possession on Saturday.”

The boss also gave an update on midfielder Simon Heslop, who limped off just before half-time, being replaced by Kieran Glynn.

Greening said: “He felt a tweak of his thigh so has to come off.