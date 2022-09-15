Michael Coulson scored in Boro's 3-2 win against Chorley

Greening, speaking after a 3-2 midweek win at home to Chorley which lifted the Seadogs into second spot in the National League North table, hopes the team’s fine form, especially at home, can spark a decent run in the FA Cup this time around.

The Athletic boss said: “We haven’t lost at home since last November, we need to keep the run going, we haven’t lost in seven games in the league so we have got the momentum and we need to keep taking each game at a time.

"We want to do well in the FA Cup, we just talked about if we win two or three games we could be live on TV!

Kieran Weledji scored the opener and was man of the match for Boro in their 3-2 defeat of Chorley

“We are trying to get the lads up for it, we didn’t do so well last year so the boys have got something to prove.

"It will be good if all the fans can come out and support the boys against a team who we know won’t be easy, they will be direct and physical and won’t just come here and roll over so it will be a tough game.

Greening was also delighted with the win against Chorley, but was not so impressed with the performance.

He said: “I delighted with the three points, not so happy with the performance, but a lot of people won’t remember the performance in three or four weeks they will just remember the result.