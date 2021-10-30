Boro crash out of FA Trophy after 4-0 hammering at Liversedge

Boro match report

After heavy rain earlier in the day, the teams entered the field to bright sunshine, and Boro lined up in a 5-3-2 formation, with 41-year old Michael Ingham donning the goalkeepers gloves in the absence of regular keeper Ryan Whitley.

The 150 travelling supporters were stunned as the NPL East hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute when a free-kick from Nicky Walker on the right fell to Jack Stockdill, who drilled a low shot in off the post, then soon after, keeper Ingham raced off his line to save at the feet of Nicky Walker.

Boro fought back and enjoyed their best spell of the game, with Nathan Cartman having a shot hacked clear, and then Luca Colville fired in a goal-bound shot from the left of the area, but the ball went in off Cartman who was in an offside position, so the goal was ruled out.

On 28 minutes Colville set up Michael Coulson, whose snap shot was palmed away by giant keeper Jon Stewart, and another Colville ball from the left as met by Ryan Watson, who smacked in a shot that was well saved, and Watson also drove a free-kick straight at the keeper.

Cartman had a shot charged down, but Liversedge went straight down the other end, and almost doubled their lead, when the dangerous Nicky Walker crashed a shot against the post, and another strike from the same player was blocked by Dylan Cogill, with ex Boro player Paul Walker blazing the rebound over the bar, as the first half ended with the hosts holding a narrow lead, despite Boro creating more chances.

Early in the second half Coulson appeared to be brought down in the area by ex-Boro midfielder Ross Daly, but the referee waved away appeals for a penalty, and instead booked Coulson for simulation.

Then a long throw into the Boro box by Jack Hardacre was headed clear by Thornton, and both Thornton and Weledji got in some strong tackles as Liversedge began to take control of the game.

They went 2-0 up on 54 minutes when a cross to the far post was headed back across goal, for Paul Walker to divert the ball into the net.

Boro were still in the game, with Watson having two powerful shots saved, and Colville, Maloney and Cadman all had efforts beaten away by keeper Stewart, but Liversedge also created chances, with Paul Walker having a shot deflected over and Ben Atkinson firing wide.

Jake Day burst past a defender and passed to Brad Plant, whose shot was smothered by Stewart, before Liversedge added a killer third goal on 74 minutes, when Joe Walton broke down the right, and played the ball across the goalmouth, for Ben Atkinson to fire past Michael Ingham.

The last 15 minutes were torture for the Boro faithful, as Liversedge outfought and outplayed the dispirited visitors.

And the hosts added a stunning fourth goal on 82 minutes, when Nicky Walker struck a thunderous 30-yard strike that flew into the net off the far post to round off a hugely disappointing afternoon for Jono Greening's team, who, despite creating plenty of chances, were well beaten by their powerful hosts, who battled and fought for every ball and were worthy winners to book their place in the next round of the FA Trophy.

BORO: Ingham, Cadman, Colville, Weledji, Thornton, Cogill (Day), Maloney (Jackson), Watson, Cartman (Plant), Coulson, Glynn

MAN OF MATCH: Luca Colville.