Boro duo set to return for Good Friday cracker at home to in-form Curzon Ashton

Scarborough Athletic could be boosted by the return of two key players for their National League North clash at home to an in-form Curzon Ashton on Good Friday, 3pm kick-off.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Dom Tear may return from injury for the Good Friday home clash against Curzon Ashton.


Boro’s play-off hopes were given a massive boost with Tuesday’s battling win at Peterborough Sports, a game which Kieran Weledji missed as he was unavailable, writes Steve Adamson.

But Weledji returns to the Boro squad for the Easter clash, and Dom Tear could also be in contention after his absence through injury.

Lewis Maloney has scored two cracking goals from free-kicks in the last two games, while veteran midfielder Simon Heslop has also been outstanding in recent games.

Kieran Weledji of Scarborough Athletic surges forward in another attacking run.

Ashton will pose a tough test as they have climbed to within six points of the play-offs, with two games in hand, after a five-match unbeaten run.

Earlier in the season Curzon beat Boro 2-0 at their ground, and also put Jono Greening’s side out of the FA Cup in a 3rd qualifying replay, with ex- Altrincham striker Tom Peers scoring four goals in the two cup-ties. He has 21 goals for the season to date.

On Easter Monday Boro are at ninth-placed Chorley, who are just one point adrift of the play-off places.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC. (5th)

Boro Rangers (NRSC) (A) W 2-1

Gloucester City (H) L 0-3

Chester (A) D 2-2

Southport (H) L 0-1

Kettering Town (A) D 1-1

Peterborough Sports (A) W 1-0.

CURZON ASHTON (12th)

Leamington (A) L 1-4

Brackley Town (H) W 3-1

AFC Telford United (A) W 3-2

Banbury United (A) D 0-0

Chorley (H) W 2-1

Bradford Park Avenue (H) D 0-0.

