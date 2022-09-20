Boro handed another home FA Cup tie with Curzon Ashton after beating Dunston 3-2
Scarborough Athletic have been handed a home draw against National League North rivals Curzon Ashton in the Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday October 1.
This cup clash will come just a few days after the two teams meet at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium in the league, as they meet on Tuesday September 27.
Jono Greening’s troops earned their place in the hat with a 3-2 home win against Dunston last Saturday.
In a re-shuffled line-up Brad Plant took his chance well as he scored two goals in a man of the match display, while skipper Michael Coulson hit the second thanks to a superb free-kick.
Greening, speaking after the Dunston win, said: “We made it hard work for ourselves.
"I think the game was too open. We need to be much better out of possession next week against Banbury or we will lose the game.
"We also need to work on being better in the final third, on our final ball, final cross, final cutback or final shot.
"I am really please for Brad (Plant), he is a top lad. He missed a lot of pre-season and didn’t get as much football as he wanted.
"He has been out of the team recently and coming on to help us in certain situations, but it was nice for him to get a start today and two goals.
Second-placed Boro are back in National League North action this Saturday with a long trip to Oxfordshire to face third-placed Banbury United, 3pm kick-off, followed by the trip across the Pennines to Curzon on Tuesday.