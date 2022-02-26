Scarborough Athletic ace Luca Colville spot on to net victory in injury-time at Mickleover

Luca Colville notched the late winner for Boro at Mickleover

This clash between two in-form teams failed to live up to expectations, as both sides struggled to get going on a blustery day, until the game suddenly exploded into action in the final 10 minutes, with both sides netting from the penalty spot in an explosive finale, writes Steve Adamson.

The first half was very scrappy, with little to excite the decent sized crowd that included around 200 travelling fans.

For Boro, a Bailey Gooda header from a Ryan Watson free-kick was easily saved by keeper Jon Hedge, then Cam Wilson intercepted a ball from defence, and raced to the bye-line before sending a low cross into the goalmouth, where keeper Hedge smothered the ball before Jake Day could slide in.

Kieran Glynn sent a great through ball towards Day, but he just failed to connect, and a Maloney cross was headed into the arms of home keeper Hedge by Gooda, while Day and Glynn both fired shots wide.

Mickleover had a few half-chances in the opening period, as Jahvan Davidson-Miller fired wide of the right-hand post, Will Thornton headed a couple of crosses clear and Kane Augustien curled a 30-yard free-kick round the wall but wide of the upright.

The best move of the half occurred just before the interval, when Davidson-Miller sent a low ball into the Boro goalmouth, and Andrew Wright had a close range shot brilliantly blocked by Thornton on the goal-line.

Not much happened in the first 15 minutes of the second half, until Brad Plant came on from the bench on the hour, and injected some pace and energy into the Boro attack.

His first touch was a scorching shot that flashed narrowly wide, and on 66 minutes the deadlock was broken when a long throw from the left by Ash Jackson towards the near post, was met by Thornton, who flicked his header past the keeper.

Boro enjoyed a period of superiority, with Gooda's header from a Watson corner blocked, Plant blazing a shot over and a through-ball from Watson saw Plant chest the ball down, but home skipper James Butler made a superb tackle as he was about to shoot.

Mickleover's Rhys Dolan had a shot blocked by Boro sub Kieran Weledji, before the home side equalised from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, when a shot from their star player Stuart Beavon struck the hands of Gooda, and Mason Warren blasted the spot-kick straight down the middle of the goal.

The home side applied a bit of pressure, but Boro keeper Ryan Whitley gathered a couple of crosses, and a strike from Warren was blocked by the excellent Thornton. With just seconds of the game remaining, Ryan Whitley punted the ball upfield, and Brad Plant charged forward into the area, before going down under a challenge from Dolan.

As the last defender, Dolan was shown a red card, and Colville stepped up to place the spot-kick into the bottom right corner, sending the keeper the wrong way to secure a sensational last-gasp winner, to end Mickleover's five-game winning run, and extend Boro's unbeaten run to 12 games.

BORO: Whitley, Watson, Jackson, Heslop, Thornton, Gooda, Colville, Maloney (Weledji 67), Day (Cadman 77), Glynn, Wilson (Plant 60).

MAN OF MATCH: Will Thornton.