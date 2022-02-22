Boro news

Supporters have been warned that anyone caught on camera using such products at Boro's ground can expect indefinite stadium bans in addition to the club supporting any potential prosecution.

The club's statement said: "Unfortunately as a club we find ourselves in the position of having to issue a statement regarding the illegal possession and use of any type of flare/smoke bomb or similar product at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

"We would remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to enter a football stadium in possession of a flare, smoke bomb or similar.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The recent consequences of their use have involved damage to property and the club being involved in, and subject to, investigations by the Police and Football Association.

"We can also warn that all incidents are captured on camera and any individuals identified as being involved in these or any future similar incidents can expect indefinite stadium bans in addition to the Club supporting any potential prosecution.