BORO LADIES - Kelsie's hat-trick steers Under-13s to victory

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s roared to a magnificent 7-0 home win against City of York Girls Football League newcomers Shiptonthorpe.

The home side started the game with plenty of shots, the opener eventually coming from Kelsie McGough, who went on to get a hat-trick, with the third being the pick of the bunch.

Scarborough played some nice football in every position and never let the visitors out of their half, eventually securing a 7-0 win.

Lucy Fairbank scored a brace of goals, with Amelia Breckon and Alannah Inglis, from the spot, completing the scoring.

Girl of the game was midfielder Grace Pickering, who gave a very strong display in an excellent team performance.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s claimed a superb 5-1 win against Fulford.

In an end-to-end match Scarborough’s defence handled everything well and their forwards hit form.

Eden Sellars, girl of the game Lara Peasgood Capilla, Ellie Pateman, Anna Bowman and Mia Nunns, who also had 25 minutes in goal, were all on target for Scarborough.

Amber Collings played the rest of the game in goal and was outstanding.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s suffered a 2-0 home loss against York RI Jaguars.

Player of the match for the hosts was Evie Wardell for a good work-rate throughout the match as well as delivering some excellent crosses.

The Under-14s play host to Bishopthorpe this Saturday, 10.30am kick-off.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s suffered a 2-0 defeat at last year’s champions Northallerton.

The girl of the game for Scarborough was Jess Dade.

Despite the disappointment of not getting the open age team up and running this season, the club has not abandoned the idea of bringing women’s football to the area.

Training is offered for any female wishing to play either for fun, fitness or possibly competitive fixtures in the future at Pindar Sports Centre in Eastfield every Thursday, from 6pm until 7.30pm.

For more information get in touch either on the club’s Facebook page or the club website www.scarboroughladiesfc.com