Boro look to bounce back at home to Blyth Spartans
Scarborough Athletic will be looking to net their first win of 2023 to kick-start their National League North play-off push when they welcome Blyth Spartans to the Flamingo Land Stadium this Saturday.
Boss Jono Greening was awarded the National League North Manager of the Month award for December, while his Blyth counterpart Graham Fenton, the former North Shields and South Shields boss, will also be desperate for the points, to aid his side’s climb away from the relegation zone, writes Steve Adamson.
When the sides met at Croft Park in August, Michael Coulson and Lewis Maloney (penalty) were on target in Boro’s 2-1 win.
Central defender Bailey Gooda, who missed last week’s defeat at Hereford should be back in the team, and Ciaran McGuckin’s loan spell from Rotherham has been extended to the end of the season.
Blyth could give a debut to 19-year-old striker Troy Chicabi, newly signed from AFC Wimbledon.
Star player for Spartans is centre-back Toby Lees, Player of the Year last season, and he was also voted their Player of the Month for December.
FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES
SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (6th)
Chester (H) L 1-3 1905
Southport (A) D 1-1 985
Peterborough (H) W 2-1 1145
Darlington (A) W 3-2 3059
Darlington (H) L 2-5 3205
Hereford (A) L 0-2 2061
BLYTH SPARTANS (23rd)
Brackley Town (H) D 1-1 699
Chester (A) L 0-1 2268
York City(FAT) (A) L 0-5 1172
Spennymoor T (H) L 1-3 874
Spennymoor T (A) L 1-2 1556
Kings Lynn T (H) D 0-0 643