Boro look to bounce back at National League North play-off rivals Chorley

Scarborough Athletic will look to swiftly bounce back from Good Friday’s disappointing last-gasp home loss to Curzon Ashton to get their National League North play-off push back on track when they visit rivals Chorley on Monday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Kieran Burton in action for Boro against Curzon Ashton PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORKKieran Burton in action for Boro against Curzon Ashton PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK
This is a tough game to call as both sides are not in the best of form in recent games, writes Steve Adamson.

Earlier in the season Boro beat Chorley 3-2 at the Flamingo Land Stadium, with goals from Kieran Weledji, Michael Coulson and Lewis Maloney.

Jono Greening with be without injured duo Luca Colville and Ciaran McGuckin for Monday’s match, but Dom Tear was on the subs bench on Friday afternoon, and is back in contention after missing the previous 15 games through injury.

Lewis Maloney will look to fire Boro to victory.Lewis Maloney will look to fire Boro to victory.
Boro’s recent away form has been much better than at the Flamingo Land Stadium, with just one defeat in their last eight National League North away fixtures.

This will be Greening’s 100th competitive match as Boro manager.

Supporters buses will leave from the Railway Station at 9.30am on Monday.

Phone Valley Bar Seadogs on 07598 931 572 to book a seat.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

CHORLEY (9th)

Hereford (H) W 2-0

Kettering Town (A) D 3-3

Banbury United (H) W 1-0

Curzon Ashton (A) L 1-2

Kings Lynn Town (H) L 0-1

Chester (A) D 0-0

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (7th)

Gloucester City (H) L 0-3

Chester (A) D 2-2

Southport (H) L 0-1

Kettering Town (A) D 1-1

Peterborough Sports (A) W 1-0

Curzon Ashton (H) L 0-1.

