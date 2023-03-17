Boro look to kick-start National League North play-off bid at third-placed Chester

Luca Colville of Scarborough Athletic whips in a cross against Bradford Park Avenue

Boro slipped to a 3-0 home loss to eighth-placed Gloucester City last Saturday, while Chester were beaten 1-0 at home by 14th-placed Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night, to end their eight game unbeaten run.

Managed by former Runcorn Linnets boss Calum McIntyre, Chester’s star player is former FC United of Manchester, Fylde and York City striker Kurt Willoughby, who has scored 25 goals so far this season (18 league, 5 FA Cup, 2 FA Trophy).

Young Everton keeper Harry Tyrer is on a season-long loan spell at the club.

Kieran Weledji of Scarborough Athletic beats his man down the wing.

Boro, who have lost two and drawn one in their previous three league games, will be without the suspended Kieran Glynn and injured pair Dom Tear and Ciaran McGuckin for the trip to Cheshire tomorrow afternoon.

Phone the Valley Bar Seadogs on 07598 931 572 for details of supporters coaches to the Chester game on Saturday.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

CHESTER (3rd)

Bradford Park Avenue (A) W 2-1

Hereford (A) W 2-1

Banbury United (H) W 4-2

Kidderminster Harriers (H) W 2-0

Leamington (A) D 0-0

Peterborough Sports (H) L 0-1.

SCARBOROUGH ATH (5th)

Alfreton Town (H) W 2-0

Leamington (H) W 4-1

Bradford Park Avenue (A) D 0-0

Kings Lynn Town (A) L 2-3

Boro Rangers (NRSC) (A) W 2-1