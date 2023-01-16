Boro look to net win on the road at Bradford Park Avenue to boost National League North play-off bid
Scarborough Athletic make the trip to West Yorkshire to tackle Bradford Park Avenue in a re-arranged National League North match on Monday night, 7.45pm kick-off.
Boro will head into the match boosted by Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 home win against Blyth on Saturday that keeps their play-hopes hopes going strong, writes Steve Adamson.
Bradford have been in decent form lately, but lost at Spennymoor on Saturday, to end their six-match unbeaten run, and they are just three points above the relegation zone.
Back in August, Bradford led 2-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium before Dom Tear scored two late goals to salvage a point for Boro.
Avenue’s last win was a 1-0 home success against Telford on 6 December, when Jordan Preston was the scorer.
Manager Mark Bower has recently brought in two loan signings, Huddersfield Town defender David Adewiju and Barnsley midfielder Will Lancaster, back for a second spell at the club.
Will Thornton missed Boro’s win against Blyth with an ankle injury, but striker Jake Charles came on as a late sub, after four months out due to a dislocated shoulder.
For supporters’ coach travel information phone 07598 931 572.
FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES
BRADFORD PARK AVENUE (18th)
Buxton (A) W 3-2 557
AFC Telford Utd (H) W 1-0 400
Farsley Celtic (H) D 1-1 672
Farsley Celtic (A) D 2-2 664
Kettering Town (H) D 1-1 415
Spennymoor Town(A) L 2-3 1264.
SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)
Southport (A) D 1-1 985
Peterborough Sp (H) W 2-1 1145
Darlington (A) W 3-2 3059
Darlington (H) L 2-5 3205
Hereford (A) L 0-2 2061
Blyth Spartans (H) W 3-2 1514.