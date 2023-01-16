News you can trust since 1882
Boro look to net win on the road at Bradford Park Avenue to boost National League North play-off bid

Scarborough Athletic make the trip to West Yorkshire to tackle Bradford Park Avenue in a re-arranged National League North match on Monday night, 7.45pm kick-off.

By Andy Bloomfield
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Alex Wiles scored the winning goal for Boro at home to Blyth Spartans
Boro will head into the match boosted by Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 home win against Blyth on Saturday that keeps their play-hopes hopes going strong, writes Steve Adamson.

Bradford have been in decent form lately, but lost at Spennymoor on Saturday, to end their six-match unbeaten run, and they are just three points above the relegation zone.

Back in August, Bradford led 2-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium before Dom Tear scored two late goals to salvage a point for Boro.

Lewis Maloney on the ball for Boro in the 3-2 win against Blyth Spartans.
Avenue’s last win was a 1-0 home success against Telford on 6 December, when Jordan Preston was the scorer.

Manager Mark Bower has recently brought in two loan signings, Huddersfield Town defender David Adewiju and Barnsley midfielder Will Lancaster, back for a second spell at the club.

Will Thornton missed Boro’s win against Blyth with an ankle injury, but striker Jake Charles came on as a late sub, after four months out due to a dislocated shoulder.

For supporters’ coach travel information phone 07598 931 572.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

BRADFORD PARK AVENUE (18th)

Buxton (A) W 3-2 557

AFC Telford Utd (H) W 1-0 400

Farsley Celtic (H) D 1-1 672

Farsley Celtic (A) D 2-2 664

Kettering Town (H) D 1-1 415

Spennymoor Town(A) L 2-3 1264.

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)

Southport (A) D 1-1 985

Peterborough Sp (H) W 2-1 1145

Darlington (A) W 3-2 3059

Darlington (H) L 2-5 3205

Hereford (A) L 0-2 2061

Blyth Spartans (H) W 3-2 1514.

