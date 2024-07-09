Boro pitch set to be upgraded by North Yorkshire Council at end of 2024-25 season
A club statement said: “We have been continually working with the stadium owner North Yorkshire Council (NYC) and operator Everyone Active over a long period of time in regards to pitch management to ensure the standard remains fit for purpose.
"This has involved a cycle of maintenance, repair, inspection and certification which we are pleased to confirm has again been carried out successfully in readiness for the new season. Over the longer term, the lifespan of the current pitch meant it was originally scheduled for replacement in summer 2027.
"NYC have confirmed the surface will be replaced and upgraded at the end of 2024-25 season two years ahead of schedule which will further support the club in meeting it's aims and objectives.”
Boro’s home ground is now named The Scarborough Sports Village.
The club said: “Since the stadium opened in 2017, Flamingo Land and Gordon Gibb have been incredibly helpful to our club over the period they have been the stadium sponsors. Their support delivered through their agreement with Scarborough Borough Council has allowed us to make developments required to achieve the well appointed ground we have today.
"Ongoing naming rights are in the hands of NYC and they are seeking a future sponsorship partner. In the meantime the stadium will be referred to as “The Scarborough Sports Village”.