Michael Coulson will be looking to carry on his fine form at King's Lynn Town PHOTOS BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

Town, relegated from the National League last season, are looking to go straight back up, and are involved in a close battle with AFC Fylde at the top of the table, writes Steve Adamson.

They were held to a home draw by Buxton on Tuesday, Aaron Cosgrave scoring their goal, and they are now two points behind Fylde, having played one game more, with third-placed Brackley five points behind.

Striker Gold Omotayo has scored five goals in the last five games, including two against both Telford and Fylde.

Kieran Glynn will aim to shine for Boro at King's Lynn Town this Saturday PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

Managed by ex-Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead and Eastbourne Borough boss Tommy Widdrington, they also enjoyed a terrific FA Cup run this season, knocking out Bedford Town, Kettering Town, Ashington and League Two side Doncaster Rovers 1-0 away, before going down 3-0 at home to Stevenage in Round Two, which was televised live by the BBC.

On November 8 the sides drew 3-3 at the Flamingo Land Stadium in a thrilling match that saw the Seadogs lead 3-1 – thanks to goals from Bailey Gooda, Michael Coulson and Dom Tear – with 10 minutes left, only for the visitors to earn a point thanks to late goals from Theo Widdrington and Omotayo.

Boro are still looking good for a play-off place after picking up seven points from the last three games.

The Valley Bar Seadogs are running in a coach (8.30am departure), for details phone 07598 931 572.

Athletic are on the road again next Tuesday as they head to Stokesley to face Boro Rangers in the semi-final of the North Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final, 7.45pm kick-off.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

KINGS LYNN TOWN (2nd)

Chester (H) L 0-1

AFC Telford Utd (H) W 3-0

Gloucester City (H) D 1-1

Banbury United (A) W 1-0

AFC Fylde (A) D 3-3

Buxton (H) D 1-1.SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)

Kidderminster H (A) W 1-0

Farsley Celtic (H) L 1-2

Spennymoor Town(A) D 2-2

Alfreton Town (H) W 2-0

Leamington (H) W 4-1

