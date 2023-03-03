Boro set for tough trip to tackle title-chasers King's Lynn Town
Scarborough Athletic will face a stern test of their National League North play-off credentials when they make the long trip south to face second-placed King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.
Town, relegated from the National League last season, are looking to go straight back up, and are involved in a close battle with AFC Fylde at the top of the table, writes Steve Adamson.
They were held to a home draw by Buxton on Tuesday, Aaron Cosgrave scoring their goal, and they are now two points behind Fylde, having played one game more, with third-placed Brackley five points behind.
Striker Gold Omotayo has scored five goals in the last five games, including two against both Telford and Fylde.
Managed by ex-Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead and Eastbourne Borough boss Tommy Widdrington, they also enjoyed a terrific FA Cup run this season, knocking out Bedford Town, Kettering Town, Ashington and League Two side Doncaster Rovers 1-0 away, before going down 3-0 at home to Stevenage in Round Two, which was televised live by the BBC.
On November 8 the sides drew 3-3 at the Flamingo Land Stadium in a thrilling match that saw the Seadogs lead 3-1 – thanks to goals from Bailey Gooda, Michael Coulson and Dom Tear – with 10 minutes left, only for the visitors to earn a point thanks to late goals from Theo Widdrington and Omotayo.
Boro are still looking good for a play-off place after picking up seven points from the last three games.
The Valley Bar Seadogs are running in a coach (8.30am departure), for details phone 07598 931 572.
Athletic are on the road again next Tuesday as they head to Stokesley to face Boro Rangers in the semi-final of the North Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final, 7.45pm kick-off.
FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES
KINGS LYNN TOWN (2nd)
Chester (H) L 0-1
AFC Telford Utd (H) W 3-0
Gloucester City (H) D 1-1
Banbury United (A) W 1-0
AFC Fylde (A) D 3-3
Buxton (H) D 1-1.SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)
Kidderminster H (A) W 1-0
Farsley Celtic (H) L 1-2
Spennymoor Town(A) D 2-2
Alfreton Town (H) W 2-0
Leamington (H) W 4-1
Bradford Park Ave (A) D 0-0.