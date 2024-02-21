Boro defender Kieran Weledji in action during their 1-0 home loss to Southport. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Will Thornton and fit-again Olly Dyson replaced Jassem Sukar and the injured Alex Wiles, but Boro were second best for the opening hour, before making a triple substitution, finally starting to create chances, but were unable to find the net, despite hitting the woodwork twice, and have now scored just three goals in the last seven games, writes Steve Adamson.

Visitors Southport dominated the first half, forcing Boro to defend in numbers, and they almost went ahead in the ninth minute, when Danny Lloyd’s 25-yard free-kick smashed against the left-hand post, with Marcus Carver heading the rebound inches wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just three minutes later Kieran Weledji headed a Carver shot off the goal-line, then a surging run from Ben Hockenhull was halted by a timely Dom Tear tackle, and powerful defender Festus Arthur glanced his header wide from a David Morgan corner.

Aiden Rutledge battles for the ball with Southport on Tuesday night.

A Carver shot was blocked by Bailey Gooda, and a cross from Jack Doyle was headed out from under the bar by Will Thornton as Boro continued to soak up the pressure.

In rare home attacks, Frank Mulhern dinked the ball through to Luca Colville, whose shot was blocked by Arthur, and Mulhern fired over after being set up by Colville.

Two minutes after the break Jack Doyle floated over a cross from the left, and Tyler Walton directed his looping header into the top left corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Boro fought back immediately, and Colville passed to Alex Purver, who volleyed against the base of the right-hand post, then Thornton headed narrowly wide from a Lewis Maloney free-kick, and a Mulhern shot forced a first save of the game from keeper Chris Renshaw, Southport’s Lloyd had a low shot saved by Ryan Whitley, before Boro boss Jono Greening made a triple substitution, and the momentum of the game at last began to switch in their favour, with the pace and trickery of Dom McHale and Harry Green causing problems for the visiting back line.

Southport keeper Chris Renshaw is at full stretch to claim the ball.

Colville had a shot deflected wide, a jinking run from McHale ended when his cross was headed clear by the superb Arthur, then another skilful dribble from McHale saw him play a one-two with Aidan Rutledge, before firing narrowly over.

Southport thought they had doubled their lead on 71 minutes, when a Danny Philliskirk shot was saved by Whitley, Carver fired the rebound against the post, and Josh Hmami tapped the loose ball home, but his celebrations were spoiled by an offside flag.

Maloney blazed a free-kick over as Boro stepped up their search for an equaliser, then McHale burst into the area but fired straight at the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McHale cut in from the right and sent a shot narrowly over, then McHale and Colville combined to set up Weledji, whose shot was beaten away by keeper Renshaw.

Boro carved out three chances in quick succession, Rutledge blasting a shot against the right-hand post, Weledji having an effort blocked by Arthur, and the hard working Alex Brown fired just over.

A late moment of drama saw Boro striker Rutledge end up on the deck after an off the ball clash with Southport’s Luke Burgess, and the referee brandished a red card to Burgess.

In the dying minutes Harry Green twice got in shots, the first drifting wide, and the second saved by Renshaw at his near post, then Maloney fired wide, as Southport held out for the three points, and Athletic fell to only their second home league defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Maloney, Thornton(c), Gooda, Purver, Dyson (McHale 63), Mulhern (Rutledge 63), Tear (Green 63), Colville

SOUTHPORT - Renshaw, Hockenhull, Doyle (Thomson 68), Lloyd (Burgess 73), Quansah, Arthur, Hmami (Flowers 82), Morgan(c), Carver, Philliskirk, Walton

REFEREE - David Jones

GOAL - SOUTHPORT- Tyler Walton 47

CORNERS - BORO 5 SOUTHPORT 3

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 19 (6 on target) SOUTHPORT 12 (6 on target)

OFFSIDES - BORO 1 SOUTHPORT 6

RED CARD - SOUTHPORT- Luke Burgess 82 min

YELLOW CARDS - BORO- Dom McHale SOUTHPORT- Jack Doyle, Ben Hockenhull

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Dom McHale