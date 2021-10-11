Boro snap up Bradley Plant from Guisborough Town
Scarborough Athletic have snapped up forward Bradley Plant from Guisborough Town.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 6:16 pm
Plant, a pacy forward who can play as a winger, striker or just in behind, joins from Northern League side Guisborough Town following the waiving of an approach.
The 25 year old said: "I want to be playing at the highest level possible and challenging myself.
"Supporters can expect pace when driving forward with the ball, which is a big part of my game."
Plant joins the Seadogs after spells with Guisborough, Thornaby, Marske United and a professional spell in Sweden.
He will be available for Tuesday night's all-ticket fixture at Whitby Town subject to clearances.