Boro snap up Bradley Plant from Guisborough Town

Boro news

Plant, a pacy forward who can play as a winger, striker or just in behind, joins from Northern League side Guisborough Town following the waiving of an approach.

The 25 year old said: "I want to be playing at the highest level possible and challenging myself.

"Supporters can expect pace when driving forward with the ball, which is a big part of my game."

Plant joins the Seadogs after spells with Guisborough, Thornaby, Marske United and a professional spell in Sweden.